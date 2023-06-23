The first call from Hyundai Motorsport arrives at the 2023 Safari Rally and it was signed by Esapekka Lappi. In one stage, the Geothermal 1 of 13.12 kilometres, with a compact surface, made cleaner and cleaner step by step, the Finn set the best time in 6’49″7.

For Lappi a big step forward in the general standings, because from seventh he climbs to fifth place and becomes the first Hyundai to chase the 4 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1s that are dominating this first part of Friday’s stage.

Sébastien Ogier, author of the second time in qualifying, managed to increase his margin over his direct rivals – that is, his teammates – all slower than him. Thanks to this result, the 8-time world champion increased his lead to 11″9 over Kalle Rovanpera.

The Finn was good at setting a good time at the opening of the special, but Takamoto Katsuta also did better in this PS3, good third and now fourth in the general standings.

To make Toyota’s solo a real solo came a slow puncture to the right front tire on Thierry Neuville’s Hyundai i20 N Rally1. In the first sector, the Belgian had scored an intermediate time not far from that of Rovanpera, but from the next it was clear that something was not going the right way.

At the end of the special Neuville was the slowest driver of any Rally1 car, Jourdan Serderidis excluded. At the end of the stage, he confirmed the puncture and now he’ll have to be very careful, because for the morning lap Neuville has chosen to bring only one spare wheel and he’ll have to use it on the PS4. If he were to puncture before the mid-day Service, he would be forced to retire as required by the regulation.

This puncture made Neuville slip from third to sixth place, 22″6 behind. Dani Sordo is doing no better, sixth in the special and even eighth in the general classification, even if the biggest disappointment of the stage were the two Ford Puma Rally1 by Ott Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet.

The Estonian struggled despite having entered qualifying third, behind Rovanpera and Neuville. Loubet, on the other hand, not only failed to take advantage of his excellent starting position, but he is also dealing with a problem on his car that had already occurred in the previous race.

Oliver Solberg continues to dominate the WRC2 by winning this round too. The Norwegian, at the wheel of the first Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, extended his advantage over the first of his pursuers, Kajetan Kajetanowicz, to 48″7.

Safari Rally – WRC 2023 – Leaderboard after PS3