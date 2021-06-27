The summit of Rally Safari 2021 has never been so in the balance. Takamoto Katsuta and Sébastien Ogier are leading together in the sixth round of the WRC 2021.

Both the French and the Japanese preferred not to push on PS16 to try to safeguard the tires and the car. The test, the 9.71-kilometer Malewa, proved to have a bottom full of stones, therefore treacherous.

Ogier obtained the third time in qualifying, while Katsuta the fourth, 8 tenths behind his teammate. This meant that the two were equal in the overall time (3.04’21 “4), therefore both leading the race.

The test was also very interesting for two other reasons that should not be underestimated. Adrien Fourmaux won the first special stage of his career at the wheel of a World Rally Car. Team M-Sport rookie brought Fiesta back to win a special after some time.

Fourmaux had already come close on more than one occasion to win a test, but was often beaten by Ogier over the course of this weekend. This time the small, great satisfaction has finally arrived that explains how much the 24-year-old can have his say in the future in the World Rally Championship.

The second satisfaction for Fourmaux came from the general classification of the Safari. Thanks to this scratch he climbed to fourth position in the general classification, overtaking his teammate Gus Greensmith. Now the two are 2 “3 behind, so the fight for the first position off the podium is still open.