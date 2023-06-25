Sunday morning’s race at the Safari Rally opened with an exciting back and forth between Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera, the two main contenders for success in this seventh event of the 2023 WRC. Or, better said, back and forth.

Rovanpera opened the day by putting pressure on Ogier thanks to his victory in SS14, the 8.33 kilometer Malewa 1, reducing the gap from the Frenchman’s first position in the general classification to 8 seconds.

Ogier, at that juncture, was forced to stop along the special stage due to a firm rock in his trajectory and, to avoid it, he had to slow down so much that he lost precious seconds on his rival.

At the first blow inflicted by Rovanpera, Ogier responded in kind in the next test, the 18.33 km PS15 Oserian 1. Séb won the special to send his Toyota Racing teammate back over 16 seconds behind him.

In this test, however, Ogier was surprised by an area of ​​fesh fesh, a very fine and soft sand often featured in past editions of the Safari, but also in rally raids such as the Dakar. The 8-time world champion lost control of his GR Yaris for a moment, ending up hitting a tree.

In the impact he lost his rear wing and the trunk lid. This represented a real inconvenience for the last stage of the Sunday morning lap, in which he lost a few seconds from Rovanpera and now, with 3 specials to go to the end, between the two there are 13″6 in favor of Ogier.

The fight for third place also seems defined, with Elfyn Evans taking advantage of a hybrid failure on Takamoto Katsuta’s GR Yaris to detach him by 35 seconds and secure the result. A sensational four-of-a-kind is expected for Toyota, also because the only Hyundai i20 N Rally1 left in the race without retirements is that of Dani Sordo, fifth, but with a broken power steering.

All the other positions are by now crystallized, except the fight for the eighth final place which sees Thierry Neuville in full comeback against Kajetan Kajetanowicz. The Pole, who commands the WRC2 standings, saw several minutes gnawed away by the Belgian due to the difference in power of the two cars involved in the fight.

Neuville has to make up 46″4 with 3 races still to run, so the task will be quite easy for him. Kajetanowicz, on the other hand, can boast over 2 minutes of margin over the first of his rivals – Oliver Solberg – for the class success at the Safari .

For Hyundai Motorsport, however, there is yet another mechanical failure to point out. In today’s first special stage, Esapekka Lappi was left with only 2 driving wheels due to yet another transmission shaft failure. For Lappi it is the third of his weekend after the one suffered in the Shakedown and yesterday, when it led him to retire while firmly occupying the third position in the general standings.

Hyundai will have to roll up its sleeves to fix this issue ASAP. Of course, the Safari Rally is also one of the toughest events for car mechanics, but three breakdowns of this kind within a few hours of each other cannot but turn on an alarm bell.

Safari Rally – WRC 2023 – Standings after SS16