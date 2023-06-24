The Sleeping Warrior 2, the last special stage of Saturday’s Safari Rally stage, gave the last great emotions before the grand finale with the 6 special stages scheduled for tomorrow.

In the longest stage of the 2023 program, what made things even more exciting and uncertain was the rain, which fell copious for Thierry Neuville, Pierre-Louis Loubet and Ott Tanak, and dried up step after step, however putting everyone in difficulty, even if differently.

Kalle Rovanpera prevailed, author of an excellent time facilitated by a now dry track. Thanks to a 19’07″7 and the simultaneous not so competitive time trial of Sébastien Ogier, the world champion has literally halved his gap that separates him from the first position of the seventh event of the 2023 WRC.

Kalle had started the race more than 30″ behind Ogier, but in this race the Frenchman lost 15″3 from the Finn. This means that Ogier completed today’s stage with a 16″2 advantage over Rovanpera with 6 stages left to go in the rally.

A rally that seemed already closed unexpectedly reopened. Ogier had to struggle with the imperfect condition of his front tires (perhaps a wrong choice made among the 6 available to him in this lap) which led him to make a mistake in the wettest and muddy section of the special.

The rain that made the bottom of the stage slippery played a key role in the change that took place behind the top two in the standings. Takamoto Katsuta made several mistakes, ruining the rear wing in the first kilometers (but the road was still dry in that section), and then spun at least a couple of times where instead the water was very present on the bottom and on the tracks created by the numerous passages of the cars between the first and second laps.

Elfyn Evans took advantage of it, one of the riders who benefited most from the cessation of rain to set a good time – the second – and regain the second position lost in the first two afternoon sessions. Now the Welshman is back in the podium area, third, with a lead over Katsuta of 16″7.

By now frozen all the other positions, starting from the fifth occupied by Dani Sordo. The Spaniard of Hyundai Motorsport has a margin of almost 5 minutes on the Ford Puma of Ott Tanak and the Estonian has more than 5 on his teammate Pierre-Louis Loubet.

The good test done in the rain – apart from a spin at the last corner – allowed Thierry Neuville to return to the Top 10. The Belgian is in ninth position after overtaking Oliver Solberg and tomorrow he could give the hunt for eighth place, now in the hands of Kajetan Kajetanowicz.

Meanwhile, the Pole is dominating the WRC2 after the withdrawals of Solberg and Gregoire Munster. Watch out for Solberg though, because thanks to the great fifth time obtained in SS13 he managed to gnaw 5 minutes off Kajetanowicz and get back to 4 minutes from the top of the WRC2. With 6 races still to go, anything can still happen.

The second stage of the Safari Rally ends here. The African competition will resume tomorrow morning with the SS14, Malewa 1 of 8.33 kilometres. The first car will enter the special at 5:55 Italian time.

Safari Rally – WRC 2023 – Ranking after SS13