The Safari Rally does not forgive and often materializes real sporting nightmares. This time to go through a black weekend is Hyundai Motorsport. In the first special stage of the afternoon lap on Saturday, the 29.32 km PS11 Soysambu 2, the Alzenau team lost the second of the three cars lined up, the i20 N Rally1 driven by Esapekka Lappi.

The Finnish driver was forced to stop in practice while he was firmly occupying the third position in the general classification of the event due to a broken transmission shaft.

Lappi immediately understood that he had no chance of repairing the mechanical damage, so he retired, joining Thierry Neuville. The Belgian – we recall – was in turn forced to retire yesterday due to the failure of the front left shock absorber.

With Lappi’s retirement, a sensational poker is materializing for Toyota. In third place went Takamoto Katsuta, author of two excellent times in the first two rounds this afternoon with which he managed to fill the gap that separated him from his teammate Elfyn Evans and to overtake him.

The Japanese even took away the satisfaction of winning SS12, Elmenteita 2 of 15.08 kilometres, by overtaking Evans. Now there are 2″1 between the two in favor of Katsuta, but the fight for the lowest step of the podium is more open than ever, considering that today’s day will end with the longest stage of the course.

Instead, the fight for first place was defined, with Sébastien Ogier peremptory in winning SS11 and obtaining the second fastest time in the following stage. Thanks to this afternoon start, the 8-times world champion detached his teammate Kalle Rovanpera in a more decisive way, who is 32 seconds flat from the top.

The only Hyundai left in the race (excluding the use of the formula that allows you to return to the race after a retirement) is that of Dani Sordo, fifth and more than half a minute behind Evans.

More troubles for M-Sport, with Ott Tanak who was forced to stop again to replace a damaged tire during SS11.

Sensational twist in the WRC2, with Gregoire Munster – race leader after Oliver Solberg’s retirement yesterday – forced to retire due to a technical failure on his Ford Fiesta Rally2.

With the withdrawal of the Dutchman, Kajetan Kajetanowicz inherited the leadership of the category classification with a margin of almost 6 minutes ahead of the first of his pursuers, Oliver Solberg.