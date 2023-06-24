The Safari Rally offered its wildest soul with the SS10, the 31.04 km Sleeping Warrior 1, in which the drivers had to face various stretches of copious mud, puddles of water due to the rain that fell during the night and other areas full of sharp stones that put many cars in difficulty.

Kalle Rovanpera emerged victorious from the more than 30 km stage with a time of 17’57″7. The reigning world champion achieved the best time by beating the first of his rivals, Esapekka Lappi, by 3″5.

Sébastien Ogier, leader of the African event, did not go beyond the third time, 7″7 behind his rival for the victory. So Rovanpera managed to further reduce his gap that separates him from Ogier, bringing it to 22″1. In fact, it is a gap very similar to the one that separated the two teammates at the end of the day yesterday.

Ogier, after having beaded a tire during the morning (in SS8) preferred not to take too many risks in a difficult stage, perhaps the most complex of the entire course in terms of duration and surface conditions.

Esapekka Lappi, the only Hyundai Motorsport exponent in the Top 5, managed to secure the third position thanks to the second time of the special. Elfyn Evans, fourth in the special, has accumulated another 14″5 behind the Finn. Now the gap that separates the two contenders for the lowest step of the podium is 49″7.

However, the duel between the Welshman of Toyota Racing and his teammate Takamoto Katsuta remains open. In this special the two were still very close and the gap for the Japanese was 5″5. A trifle, considering the type of rally held in Kenya.

Behind Katsuta the positions are almost all crystallized. The only one who may have ambitions is Dani Sordo, 26 seconds behind the Top 5. All the others are at least 1 minute and 40 behind the rider in front of him.

The SS10, after Ogier’s arrival at the finish line, was stopped for safety reasons. Saturday morning ride at the Safari Rally ends here. Now the crews will be able to take advantage of the mid-day Service to prepare their respective cars for the afternoon lap. This will start with SS11, the 29.32 km Soysambu 2, and the first car – the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 driven by Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe – will enter practice at 13:01 Italian time.