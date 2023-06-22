The Safari Rally, the seventh round of the 2023 WRC, officially started in the early afternoon today with the PS1, the 4.84 km Super Special Stage Kasarani 1. A test, as the name suggests, planned to attract the public and get them closer to the cars that will battle it out to win the event this weekend, but it was also an internship which defined the first provisional classification.

Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja obtained the absolute best time at the wheel of the first Ford Puma Rally1 with a time of 3’14″3. The M-Sport Ford crew is the first leader of the weekend, even if with just 1 tenth of a second ahead of his first rivals: Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais.

For M-Sport this weekend will be an important test to understand if Puma will be able to reach the end of the 19 scheduled tests without reliability problems, while for Ogier it will be an important event to get closer to the top of the Drivers’ World standings.

2″4 from the reference time here is the leader of the World Championship and reigning world champion: Kalle Rovanpera navigated by the usual Jonne Halttunen. Rovanpera will be called to open all of tomorrow’s special stages being in the lead of the World Championship, but to make everything more the rain will be interesting.The forecasts speak of possible rainfall this weekend and, if this were the case, the Finn will have good opportunities to fight for a place on the podium.

Fourth place for Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe. The first crew of Hyundai Motorsport obtained the fourth time, 2″7 behind Tanak and 3 tenths from Rovanpera who preceded him. This will be an important weekend for Neuville too: after the victory obtained earlier this month in Sardinia , also winning the Safari could be a good way to get closer to Rovanpera to contend for the title until the end of the season.

The third official Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 completes the Top 5 in the first 5 positions. This is the one entrusted to Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin. The Welshman preceded by 7 tenths the second Hyundai i20 N Rally1, that of Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm.

After yesterday’s crash in the Shakedown, Takamoto Katsuta managed to be at the start of the event thanks to the repairs made by the Toyota Racing mechanics. Today the Japanese got the seventh time ahead of Dani Sordo in the third Hyundai. However, the Spaniard’s weekend got off to a bad start, as he was immediately penalized by 10 seconds for starting early from the start of PS1.

The eighth place in the general standings was thus clawed by Pierre-Louis Loubet, who however was 8 seconds slower than the best time set by his teammate, with the same car.

As for WRC2, Oliver Solberg was fastest at the wheel of the first TokSport Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, ahead of the sister car of Kajetan Kajetanowicz and the Ford Fiesta Rally2 of Gregoire Munster.