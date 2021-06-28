There Toyota is the absolute dominator of the 2021 season of WRC. The Japanese brand team also won the Safari Rally Kenya, sixth round of the world championship World Rally WRC 2021. Toyota has won so far 5 out of 6 rallies, of which 4 consecutively. In Africa the victory went to the champion Sébastien Ogier, together with the co-pilot Julien Ingrassia.

The Frenchman made a good comeback to take their fourth victory in six Rally and increase their lead in the world championship, while Takamoto Katsuta got his first WRC podium by completing yet another shotgun season for the Toyota Yaris WRC. Behind the two Yaris WRC the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC of Ott Tanak.

WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2021, results

Toyota won the Kenya Safari Rally and took fourth place shotgun seasonal in the WRC, with Ogier is Katsuta. The Japanese driver with the second place in Kenya got his first podium in the World Rally Championship, in front of Tanak’s Hyundai.

The Safari Rally Kenya was, as expected, extremely demanding, with many crews struggling over the weekend. Ogier was seventh more than two minutes after a problem on Friday morning, but he knew recover with great commitment.

Toyota’s 4th double win of the season at Safari Rally Kenya 2021

Was third at the beginning of the final day, consisting of five short stages but very demanding. Already in the first phase of the day the leader of the standings had some problems and Katsuta took command of a rally for the first time, with Ogier behind him.

With only two stages to go, the two Toyota Yaris were in the lead and fought to the end for the win. Ogier got it seven special wins over the weekend and Toyota takes home a double, the fourth in this season. This was Toyota’s ninth win in the history of Safari Rally.

Ogier with the success at the Safari Rally Kenya 2021 flies in the world rankings

Thanks to the two bonus points in the Power Stage, the advantage in the championship standings Ogier’s time is 34 points in front of teammate Elfyn Evans, which remains second in the standings. The Toyota Gazoo Racing Team in turn he further increased his lead in the constructors’ classification a 59 points mid-season

WRC podium Safari Rally Kenya 2021

1. Ogier / Ingrassia (Toyota Yaris WRC)

2. Katsuta / Barritt (Toyota Yaris WRC)

3. Tanak / Jarveoja (Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC)

The final podium of the Safari Rally Kenya 2021

WRC 2021 classification RALLY SAFARI, ORDER OF ARRIVAL

POS # CREW CAR CLASS TIME WITHDRAWAL 1 1 Sébastien Ogier

Julien Ingrassia Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 3: 18’11.300 2 18 Takamoto Katsuta

Daniel Barritt Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 21,800 3 8 Ott Tanak

Martin Jarveoja Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 1,09,500 4 44 Gus Greensmith

Chris Patterson Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 1’54.600 5 16 Adrien Fourmaux

Renaud Jamoul Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 1’54.700 6 69 Kalle Rovanperä

Jonne Halttunen Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 10’53.400 7 24 Onkar Rai

Drew Sturrock Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 29’26.400 8 27 Karan Patel

Tauseef Khan Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 33’30.400 9 25 Carl Tundo

Tim Jessop Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 36’40.700 10 33 Elfyn Evans

Scott Martin Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 49’22.700 11 37 Lorenzo Bertelli

Simone Scattolin Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 50’17.000 12 6 Dani Sordo

Borja Rozada Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 1: 03’19.500 13 39 Jasmeet Chana

Ravinder Chana Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT 1: 08’19.200 14 40 Dilraj Singh

Hendrik Fourie Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT 1: 10’11.500 15 32 Eric Bengi

Peter Mutuma Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT 1: 11’29.200 16 64 Jeremy Wahome

Victor Okundi Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 1: 18’41.200 17 29 Daniel Chwist

Kamil Heller Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 1: 19’09.100 18 31 Baldev Chager

Ravi Soni Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT 1: 28’15.800 19 34 Raajpal Bharij

Jasneil Ghataure Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT 1: 30’31.400 20 30 Amanraaj Rai

Gurdeep Panesar Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1: 36’19.000 21 52 Nikhil Sachania

Deep Patel Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT 1: 38’02.000 22 28 Aakif Virani

Azhar Bhatti Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1: 54’06.300 23 47 Sohanjeet Singh

Adnan Din Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT 2: 02’47.000 24 45 Paras Pandya

Falgun Bhojak Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT 2: 18’44.900 25 48 Hamza Anwar

Riyaz Ismail Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 2: 24’16.000 26 67 Rio Smith

Labban Cliff Ford Fiesta R2 NAT 2: 32’42.700 36 Sobiesław Zasada

Tomasz Borysławski Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 SS18: Stuck in the sand 49 McRae Kimathi

Mwangi Kioni Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 SS18: Retired 50 Evans Kavisi

Absalom Aswani Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT SS18: Retired 51 Minesh Rathod

Zahir Shah Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT SS18: Retired 11 Thierry Neuville

Martijn Wydaeghe Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 SS15: Rear suspension 43 Piero Canobbio

Alberto Marcon Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT SS14: Mechanical 57 Nzioka Waita

Mionki suit Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT SS14: Mechanical 46 Yasin Nasser

Ali Katumba Subaru Impreza WRX STi 4 D NAT SS8: Mechanical 23 Martin Prokop

Zdeněk Jůrka Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 SS6: Accident 2 Oliver Solberg

Aaron Johnston Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 SS5: Rollcage damaged 26 Tejveer Rai

Gareth Dawe Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 SS3: Rolled 38 Giancarlo Davite

Sylvia Vindevogel Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT SS1: Physicist 65 Osman Abdullahi

Evans Mwenda Subaru Impreza NAT SS1: Withdrawn 41 Issa Amwari

Job Njiru Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT SS1: Accident

Video highlights WRC Rally Italia Sardegna 2021

Highlights Power Stage Safari Rally Kenya 2021 VIDEO

