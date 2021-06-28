There Toyota is the absolute dominator of the 2021 season of WRC. The Japanese brand team also won the Safari Rally Kenya, sixth round of the world championship World Rally WRC 2021. Toyota has won so far 5 out of 6 rallies, of which 4 consecutively. In Africa the victory went to the champion Sébastien Ogier, together with the co-pilot Julien Ingrassia.
The Frenchman made a good comeback to take their fourth victory in six Rally and increase their lead in the world championship, while Takamoto Katsuta got his first WRC podium by completing yet another shotgun season for the Toyota Yaris WRC. Behind the two Yaris WRC the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC of Ott Tanak.
WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2021, results
Toyota won the Kenya Safari Rally and took fourth place shotgun seasonal in the WRC, with Ogier is Katsuta. The Japanese driver with the second place in Kenya got his first podium in the World Rally Championship, in front of Tanak’s Hyundai.
The Safari Rally Kenya was, as expected, extremely demanding, with many crews struggling over the weekend. Ogier was seventh more than two minutes after a problem on Friday morning, but he knew recover with great commitment.
Was third at the beginning of the final day, consisting of five short stages but very demanding. Already in the first phase of the day the leader of the standings had some problems and Katsuta took command of a rally for the first time, with Ogier behind him.
With only two stages to go, the two Toyota Yaris were in the lead and fought to the end for the win. Ogier got it seven special wins over the weekend and Toyota takes home a double, the fourth in this season. This was Toyota’s ninth win in the history of Safari Rally.
Thanks to the two bonus points in the Power Stage, the advantage in the championship standings Ogier’s time is 34 points in front of teammate Elfyn Evans, which remains second in the standings. The Toyota Gazoo Racing Team in turn he further increased his lead in the constructors’ classification a 59 points mid-season
WRC podium Safari Rally Kenya 2021
1. Ogier / Ingrassia (Toyota Yaris WRC)
2. Katsuta / Barritt (Toyota Yaris WRC)
3. Tanak / Jarveoja (Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC)
WRC 2021 classification RALLY SAFARI, ORDER OF ARRIVAL
|
POS
|
#
|CREW
|
CAR
|
CLASS
|
TIME
|
WITHDRAWAL
|
1
|
1
|
Sébastien Ogier
|
Toyota Yaris WRC
|
RC1
|3: 18’11.300
|
2
|
18
|
Takamoto Katsuta
|
Toyota Yaris WRC
|
RC1
|
21,800
|
3
|
8
|
Ott Tanak
|
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|
RC1
|
1,09,500
|
4
|
44
|
Gus Greensmith
|
Ford Fiesta WRC
|
RC1
|
1’54.600
|
5
|
16
|
Adrien Fourmaux
|
Ford Fiesta WRC
|
RC1
|
1’54.700
|
6
|
69
|
Kalle Rovanperä
|
Toyota Yaris WRC
|
RC1
|
10’53.400
|
7
|
24
|
Onkar Rai
|
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|
RC2
|
29’26.400
|
8
|
27
|
Karan Patel
|
Ford Fiesta R5
|
RC2
|
33’30.400
|
9
|
25
|
Carl Tundo
|
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|
RC2
|
36’40.700
|
10
|
33
|
Elfyn Evans
|
Toyota Yaris WRC
|
RC1
|
49’22.700
|
11
|
37
|
Lorenzo Bertelli
|
Ford Fiesta WRC
|
RC1
|
50’17.000
|
12
|
6
|
Dani Sordo
|
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|
RC1
|
1: 03’19.500
|
13
|
39
|
Jasmeet Chana
|
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|
NAT
|
1: 08’19.200
|
14
|
40
|
Dilraj Singh
|
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|
NAT
|
1: 10’11.500
|
15
|
32
|
Eric Bengi
|
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|
NAT
|
1: 11’29.200
|
16
|
64
|
Jeremy Wahome
|
Ford Fiesta Rally3
|
RC3
|
1: 18’41.200
|
17
|
29
|
Daniel Chwist
|
Ford Fiesta Rally2
|
RC2
|
1: 19’09.100
|
18
|
31
|
Baldev Chager
|
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|
NAT
|
1: 28’15.800
|
19
|
34
|
Raajpal Bharij
|
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|
NAT
|
1: 30’31.400
|
20
|
30
|
Amanraaj Rai
|
Škoda Fabia R5
|
RC2
|
1: 36’19.000
|
21
|
52
|
Nikhil Sachania
|
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|
NAT
|
1: 38’02.000
|
22
|
28
|
Aakif Virani
|
Škoda Fabia R5
|
RC2
|
1: 54’06.300
|
23
|
47
|
Sohanjeet Singh
|
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|
NAT
|
2: 02’47.000
|
24
|
45
|
Paras Pandya
|
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|
NAT
|
2: 18’44.900
|
25
|
48
|
Hamza Anwar
|
Ford Fiesta Rally3
|
RC3
|
2: 24’16.000
|
26
|
67
|
Rio Smith
|
Ford Fiesta R2
|
NAT
|
2: 32’42.700
|
36
|
Sobiesław Zasada
|
Ford Fiesta Rally3
|
RC3
|
SS18: Stuck in the sand
|
49
|
McRae Kimathi
|
Ford Fiesta Rally3
|
RC3
|
SS18: Retired
|
50
|
Evans Kavisi
|
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|
NAT
|
SS18: Retired
|
51
|
Minesh Rathod
|
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|
NAT
|
SS18: Retired
|
11
|
Thierry Neuville
|
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|
RC1
|
SS15: Rear suspension
|
43
|
Piero Canobbio
|
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|
NAT
|
SS14: Mechanical
|
57
|
Nzioka Waita
|
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|
NAT
|
SS14: Mechanical
|
46
|
Yasin Nasser
|
Subaru Impreza WRX STi 4 D
|
NAT
|
SS8: Mechanical
|
23
|
Martin Prokop
|
Ford Fiesta Rally2
|
RC2
|
SS6: Accident
|
2
|
Oliver Solberg
|
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|
RC1
|
SS5: Rollcage damaged
|
26
|
Tejveer Rai
|
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|
RC2
|
SS3: Rolled
|
38
|
Giancarlo Davite
|
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|
NAT
|
SS1: Physicist
|
65
|
Osman Abdullahi
|
Subaru Impreza
|
NAT
|
SS1: Withdrawn
|
41
|
Issa Amwari
|
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|
NAT
|
SS1: Accident
Video highlights WRC Rally Italia Sardegna 2021
