No revolution, but only tweaks before the big change that will take place in 2027. The WRC is working with the FIA ​​and the teams involved in the World Rally at the moment to create a ferry regulation between the current one and the three-year period that will have to really redesign the queen cars of the top rally championship in the world.

The current regulation, which is triennial, will reach its natural deadline set for the end of 2024. The Rally1s, which replaced the WRC Plus at the beginning of 2022, will not retire, but will only be retouched. Too late to create revolutionary rules to be introduced in 2025: the costs for the teams would be too high and the times very limited to create the cars.

Thus, as mentioned, the Rally1s will undergo a slight facelift. For the FIA ​​and the WRC it is necessary to find a point of agreement with Compact Dynamics, a company that from 2022 to 2024 supplies the electric package of hybrid engines to the cars of the premier class of the WRC.

The agreement signed with the FIA ​​provides for the contract to expire at the end of 2024, i.e. at the end of the Rally1 cycle. Now, however, the intention is to extend this regulation – with the necessary modifications – until the end of 2026, i.e. for another two seasons.

This will give everyone the opportunity to prepare the next three-year regulation 2027-2029, the manufacturers that currently race in the world championship (Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Ford) to build the cars and others to evaluate a possible commitment in the WRC.

For the extension of the current it will be important to find a point of agreement with Compact Dynamics, even if the FIA ​​has not ruled out the possibility of finding a new supplier of hybrid units in the event that it is not possible to find a point of agreement with the German company.

Andrew Wheatley, head of road sports at the FIA, said the parties concerned had come closer to an agreement after meeting at Rally Estonia a month ago.

“We’re close, definitely,” Wheatley told Motorsport.com. “We had a great meeting with the teams. We’re all more or less on the same wavelength now, which is good. We’re not in a position to announce anything yet, but I came back from Estonia much calmer than I was.” I was when I arrived”.

“We still have some work to do, but I think everyone is starting to understand the vision of the future in a much more coherent way. And coherence is key. We are working hard for 2027 as the next evolution of Rally1. I think 2025 and 2026 are just a matter of establishing the commercial terms we work with in the environment.”

“This is a single supplier agreement which involved a three year contract which is about to end and we want to make sure it is suitable for all partners engaged in the programme. We have all invested in the development of hybrid technology. I don’t think it is so much to find a vision of the sport itself, as well as to make sure that the commercial reality meets the expectations of all partners”.

“We have a proposal on the table that is being evaluated by all parties and if we can agree on the terms of the proposal, this is the next step. It’s not over, but now we have a clear proposal on what the next step will be.”

Speaking of the future, Pirelli also recently shed light on its own in the WRC. The Italian manufacturer will take part in the tender for the three-year period 2025-2027 to try to remain the sole tire supplier for the World Rally Championship.

Motorsport.com had direct confirmation of this intention from Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, who told us: “Yes, we are working and analyzing the tender because we want to participate”.

“When a manufacturer makes commitments like these, they are hardly short-term. We also see it in F1: we always try to give continuity to our projects. If you don’t give continuity, you can’t even achieve success”.

Testoni himself confirmed that the delay on decisions related to the technical regulations of the WRC which will run from the beginning of 2025 to the end of 2026 shows how the current rules will remain practically unchanged. The lack of certainties for the next two years will not put Pirelli in a crisis, should it manage to confirm itself as the sole supplier of tires for the WRC.

“This delay indicates that the regulation will remain pretty much the same as we have today. We have always been quite quick to react to regulation changes, so we don’t mind making changes to our products to meet the needs of new machines.”