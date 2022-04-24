Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen literally dominated the Rally of Croatia, the third round of the WRC 2022, but with a special from the end they really risked losing him after leading the standings for 18 specials out of 19. Yet, thanks to a Power Stage at the limit of perfection, they managed to triumph.

Toyota Racing’s top crew – by now it is fair to say after Elfyn Evans’ disastrous start to the season – led the rally from the first test on Friday and, up to PS19, the penultimate, they had the race in hand for thanks to them and to a series of events that led Thierry Neuville to collect a 2-minute penalty over the course of the weekend.

The choice of tires made for the last 4 tests, however, did not prove to be the most suitable for the rain that fell in the penultimate stage. It is there where Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja have made up all the gap they had from the treads, 28 “4, even going to the top of the standings with a margin of 1” 4. The 4 wet tires chosen by the Estonian Hyundai Motorsport made the difference in the rain-flooded test.

Then, however, in the last one they were a double-edged sword, because the 2 wet and 2 Hard mounted by Rovanpera prevailed over the 2 wet and 2 Soft by Tanak. In the end Rovanpera won the Rally of Croatia with a margin of 4 “3 over the Hyundai driver.

The podium was completed by Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe. In fact, the fastest for most of the race but slowed down by a 2-minute penalty due to various technical problems with the alternator, the combustion engine and the hybrid. Their penultimate test was wonderful, when with 3 Soft tires and one Hard they signed a good time that led them to overtake and stretch decisively on Craig Breen and Paul Nagle.

After two and a half days of bad luck, Neuville was very lucky on the Power Stage. In a muddy stretch he lost the front just before a left-hand corner and ended up in the ditch, aiming his i20 N Rally1 with his nose on a dirt bank. The impact was violent, but Thierry still managed to continue despite having a damaged front and two punctured tires (front right and rear left). His margin on Breen helped him to finish on the podium, the second in a row after the one obtained in Sweden two months ago.

For M-Sport, the Rally of Croatia was not easy at all. Only Breen reached the finish line with an honorable fourth place, although he held the podium until the third to last race. The Northern Irishman was unable to stem the comeback of a furious Neuville, but the result keeps the Cockermouth team’s weekend afloat, which in the first tests saw Adrien Fourmaux, Pierre-Louis Loubet and Gus retire one after the other. Greensmith.

Fifth position instead for Elfyn Evans, author of another colorless race and already very far from the top of the Drivers’ World Championship, commanded by her teammate Kalle Rovanpera. For Toyota here is also the set place of Un Takamoto Katsuta far from the best, even 8’08 “from the winner.

Yohan Rossel’s seventh place overall deserves to be highlighted, as well as the first obtained in the WRC2 Open class ahead of Kajetan Kajetanowicz and Emil Lindholm. The Finn, at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, took away the whim of taking home a WRC point by signing fifth place overall in the Power Stage thanks to a perfect tire choice.