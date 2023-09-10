The 2023 WRC Drivers’ title has not yet been won mathematically, but the seal has been placed. Kalle Rovanpera imprinted it on hot wax today, thanks to the unexpected victory achieved at the Acropolis Rally and the simultaneous failure of his most dangerous rival.

A victory, that of the reigning world champion, unexpected but precisely for this reason explanatory. Despite being forced, as per the regulations, to start first in the Friday specials, the young Finn from Toyota Racing almost always managed to maintain the Top 3, behind the two drivers most credited for success this weekend, namely Thierry Neuville and Sébastien Ogier.

The decisive day for the fate of the race for first place in the Greek rally was Saturday. First Thierry Neuville, then Sébastien Ogier, were forced to retire while in the lead due to a suspension failure on their respective cars. First it was the Belgian’s turn, who saw a success that he deserved, but which would also have relaunched him in the Drivers’ World Championship, go up in smoke on SS10.

A depression in the trajectory (which also damaged a suspension of Ogier’s Yaris on the same stage, although not irreparably), broke the right front suspension and the steering arm, making it impossible for the Hyundai crew to continue the race Motorsports.

Two special stages later, on SS12 which completed the second stage, it was Ogier who raised the white flag. His left rear suspension collapsed in a hairpin bend, while he had already broken at least one tyre, probably the left rear one a few kilometers earlier.

Ogier tried to return to the Service after finishing the stage, but gave up once he realized that his GR Yaris Rally1 had started to catch fire at the rear due to the fault which spread to the transmission. The Gap champion returned to the race on Sunday and as a consolation prize he managed to grab the Top 10 in the Power Stage, overtaking Adrien Fourmaux. With the two strongest rivals out of the game, it was easy for Rovanpera to bring home a success which became a full-blown success considering at that point the over 2 minute advantage he could manage against his first rival.

Elfyn Evans and Dani Sordo found themselves dueling until the end of the Power Stage to win second position behind Rovanpera, keeping the competition alive until the end. The Welshman prevailed, thus giving Toyota a double in a rally in which, 12 months ago, Hyundai had scored the first hat-trick in its history. Evans changed gear in the three special stages staged today and this was enough to overcome the Spaniard from the rival team.

The numerous events that occurred during the three days of competition in Greece allowed Ott Tanak to finish in fourth place. An unexpected result from the Estonian and from M-Sport, especially after what happened on Friday. After a few tests Ott was forced to stay 22 minutes longer than expected in the mid-day Tire Fitting Zone to try to repair a fault on his Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid.

This led to him arriving late at Time Control and taking a 3 minute 40 second penalty added to his race time. Having dropped out of the Top 10, Tanak was the author of a good comeback, aided however by the problems encountered by Esapekka Lappi, Takamoto Katsuta and the riders who retired yesterday.

The Top 5 was completed by Lappi, second and last Hyundai Motorsport driver at the finish line. The Finn was hit by a notable series of faults, starting with the transmission and ending with the alternator. It didn’t go any better for Takamoto Katsuta, only sixth and last among the P1 drivers at the wheel of a Rally1.

The Japanese driver from Toyota Racing broke several tyres, made mistakes (at least a couple of spins) and thus ended the event almost 7 minutes behind the winner. An eloquent fact, if we consider that a month ago Katsuta managed to take the podium at the Rally Finland.

Crazy race in WRC2, with Andreas Mikkelsen bringing home a daring success. After having punctured three tires on the first real day of competition – Friday – he now seemed to be out of contention for the victory and also for the class podium. Instead, thanks to a great pace and, at the same time, problems encountered by his rivals, he managed to get back into the lead on the last day, winning the duel with teammate Gus Greensmith.

A nice one-two for the TokSport team, which once again certifies the quality of the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. Third place for Yohan Rossel, who was also hit by a wheel problem on Saturday which meant he missed the opportunity to take home the victory. For him, the Acropolis Rally remains haunted after last year’s rollover while he was one of the protagonists fighting for success.

WRC 2023 – Acropoli Rally – Final classification