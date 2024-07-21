Kalle Rovanpera makes it three. The reigning WRC champion also won Rally Latvia, the second of three events in quick succession on fast gravel, after having already triumphed at the Safari Rally and Rally Poland.

For the 23-year-old Finn, this is the second consecutive victory and the 14th of his career, making him the most successful driver of the season with his 3 victories against the 2 of his teammate Sébastien Ogier, who he preceded in Latvia.

Rovanpera led the event throughout. His dominance was born and materialized by two fundamental and equally important aspects. The first is his great talent on the type of surface presented by the Latvian course. The second, instead, comes from the perfect starting position due to the fact that this year Kalle is running part time.

In any case, the 2-time world champion made the most of all the weapons at his disposal to take another satisfaction and help Toyota Gazoo Racing in the Constructors’ World Championship. The same goes for Sébastien Ogier, second despite not being in perfect physical condition as he himself admitted during the second stage.

Ogier had a long battle with local hero Martins Sesks, only getting the better of him on Saturday’s afternoon lap. Again, the starting position helped the Latvian from M-Sport a lot, but it was no match for the enormous talent of the 8-time world champion from Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Sesks, however, faced a terrible insult today. Due to a failure on his Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid at the first corner of the Power Stage, he lost dozens of seconds that allowed Ott Tanak to move up to third place and finish on the podium. For the Latvian, a terrible race epilogue, which deprived him of the first overall podium of his career in the WRC, but certainly did not detract from his excellent race. Martins thus finished the race in eighth place overall.

Speaking of the Estonian, he was by far the best Hyundai Motorsport driver for his ability on this type of gravel rather than his starting position, although it was better than the more penalizing one of his teammate Thierry Neuville. Ott was satisfied in the overall standings, but was the fastest in Super Sunday, taking home the 7 points for the winner, in addition to the best placing in the Power Stage that concluded the race.

Fourth place for Adrien Fourmaux in the first Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid by M-Sport. The Frenchman was the author of a race on the rise after a Friday below expectations, but was also slowed today by a failure on his car that did not allow him to fight for the top positions of the Super Sunday.

The two contenders for the world title, Elfyn Evans and the leader of the World Championship Thierry Neuville, arrived respectively fifth and eighth, separated by Sesks and a Takamoto Katsuta who has to complain for a mistake that caused him to lose at least the fifth position overall. Not bad for Evans, who recovered one more point on Neuville, in addition to those in the Super Sunday and in the Power Stage. Now the gap between the two is increasingly reduced and the next event should favor Evans again for the qualities of the Toyota GR Yaris on fast dirt.

The two disappointments of the weekend close the Top 10. We are talking about Esapekka Lappi, who was expected to be a great protagonist and instead found himself closing more than 3 and a half minutes behind the winner without ever having found the right set-up that could allow him to express his riding on a surface that he particularly loves. Gregoire Munster resisted in the Top 8 until Saturday, then first Neuville and then Lappi passed him inexorably, ending up struggling today due to a technical failure on his Puma.

In the Drivers’ World Championship, Thierry Neuville continues to lead the way with 145 points, just 8 points ahead of Ott Tanak, who has become the closest pursuer after overtaking Elfyn Evans. The Welshman is third with 132 (-13 from Neuville) with Sébastien Ogier up to fourth place with 117. Adrien Fourmaux closes the Top 5 with 101.

As for the Constructors’ World Championship, thanks to this one-two Toyota Gazoo Racing is back within touching distance of Hyundai Motorsport. The Korean team has 351 points against Toyota’s 350: they are separated by just 1 point!. Third place for M-Sport Ford with 177 points.

Oliver Solberg played the part of the undisputed dominator in WRC2 with an imperious performance. The TokSport team driver, at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, led the general classification from Friday to today, inflicting a significant gap on the first rivals and then managing it from the afternoon of the first stage.

Mikko Heikkila, the first of the rivals this weekend, tried to maintain a steady and competitive pace, and succeeded. But Solberg simply proved too strong. So Hekkila, at the wheel of the first Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, limited himself to defending second place from his compatriot Sami Pajari, who was coming off two consecutive victories in Sardinia and Poland.