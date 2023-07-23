An absolute domain. Kalle Rovanpera could not have staged a better race to win Rally Estonia and pinpoint the 2023 WRC title towards himself. 13 consecutive special victories means having won all 9 special stages on Saturday and 4 on Sunday.

It means having had a performance advantage such as to be able to manage the car and tires and, at the same time, having been the fastest of all, in all conditions, for two days in a row. The excellent starting position obtained also thanks to the rain that mocked Neuville on Friday is only a partial element, because the impression is that the 22-year-old from Toyota Racing was simply the fastest of all this weekend.

With 13 consecutive race wins, Rovanpera equaled Sébastien Loeb’s record set in 2008 at Rally Germany while at the wheel of the Citroen C4 Coupé WRC. But if records are made to be broken, tied and history rewritten, Rovanpera brings home the second success of the season after the victory at Rally Portugal and, above all, a margin over his direct rivals in the fight for the World Championship which has once again become enormous, practically unbridgeable if not through a blackout from a boy who looks more like a cold and ruthless automaton, more than a young 4-wheel talent.

Behind him the first of the humans, Thierry Neuville, good at getting excited in a race against him because of a terrain – the fast dirt road – which he never fully digested. His race was flawless, except for external causes (a tire lost pressure on Saturday, causing him to lose about ten seconds on Rovanpera on the road).

Neuville would not have had the chance to beat the Finn, but he still managed to put the disqualification at the Safari Rally behind him due to reconnaissance outside the sporting regulations. However, his season remains positive, net of an i20 N Rally1 which has indeed improved compared to last season, but not enough to fight in all conditions against the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1s.

For Hyundai Motorsport there is also the satisfaction of the third step of the podium thanks to an increasingly convincing Esapekka Lappi. The former Toyota driver dueled for three days with Elfyn Evans, gaining the upper hand thanks to a good level Saturday afternoon and a Sunday in which she made no mistakes. Aside from his first outing in Monte-Carlo, Lappi was able to get up to speed on the i20 N Rally1 very quickly and is proving to be a fast and reliable driver.

Elfyn Evans has missed yet another opportunity to redeem a difficult season, albeit made less bitter by the victory obtained at the Croatian Rally a few months ago. The Welshman still doesn’t like the GR Yaris and his performances are a clear reflection of a discomfort that has lasted since the beginning of last season. This is certainly not the Evans that we had admired in recent years between M-Sport and the first with Toyota.

The last positive note for Hyundai is the good debut of Teemu Suninen at the wheel of a Rally1. The Finn, after a couple of years away from the top WRC category due to the support materialized with M-Sport, closed the Top 5 of the event with a solid performance from the first to the last special, which led him to take a fifth place that tastes like a good appetizer before the main course, the Rally of Finland which will take place in a couple of weeks.

Takamoto Katsuta is one of the disappointments this weekend. On a dirt road like the Estonian one – similar to the Finnish one on which he grew up from a riding point of view – he never found the right feeling. Partly as a consolation, he looked like he could finish sixth after overtaking Pierre-Louis Loubet with one stage remaining in the event. Instead, in the Power Stage the transalpine overtook his rival again, making the weekend in Katsuta one of the worst of the year.

And the Frenchman was the best-placed driver of M-Sport due to a penalty inflicted by the marshals on Ott Tanak shortly after the Shakedown. The Estonian, home idol, was forced to have the thermal engine replaced due to a significant failure between scrutineering and Time Control 0. This, according to the FIA ​​sporting regulations, leads to a 5-minute penalty. So Ott found himself out of contention for victory and the podium even before getting underway on PS1.

At that point Tanak could do nothing but maintain a good pace and overtake all the Rally2 cars step by step, finishing in eighth place overall and last among the Rally1s.

In WRC2 everything seemed to lead to another domination, that of Oliver Solberg. The Norwegian of the Monster Skoda team had managed to start with vehemence, detaching everyone from the first practice thanks to an exceptional pace. This step, however, did not prove to be safe enough, because the former Hyundai driver made a mistake – yet another in recent years – ending up off the track and leaving the road open for his compatriot and brand mate Andreas Mikkelsen.

At that point the Norwegian expert had to do nothing but control a good lead over his two teammates, Sami Pajari and Gus Greensmith, who fought for second place. It was the young Finn who got the upper hand and, in the last tests, the latter even attempted a comeback, without however affecting Mikkelsen’s certainties.

Another exceptional result for the TokSport team, with three cars on the three steps of the category podium. Also noteworthy is the debut of Emil Lindholm – reigning champion of the series – at the wheel of the official Hyundai i20 N Rally2. The Finn set some interesting times, but the lack of experience on the Korean car was evident from the first practice and greatly influenced his final result.