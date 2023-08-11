Kalle Rovanpera still carries the aftermath of the crash that sidelined him at Rally Finland, even as he led the event ahead of team-mate Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville, his rivals for the WRC title.

The reigning World Rally champion announced today via social media that he is forced to miss a drift event to be held in Germany this weekend due to various pains that are still being felt and he suffered in Finland.

Kalle is aching in some ribs and in his back, after the first impact with a rock and the subsequent rollover of his number 69 GR Yaris Rally1.

“Unfortunately I have to skip DMEC rd. 5 Germany. In the accident at Rally Finland I injured my ribs and back a bit, so to fully recover for the next rallies [del WRC] I decided to skip this event. I tried to ride a bit a few days ago, but it was too painful. We will be returning to the DMRC for the final round to be held in Poland! It will be great! See you there”.

Rovanpera has decided to skip the German event to fully recover his physical form and be ready for the Acropolis Rally, which will be held over the weekend that will go from 7 to 10 September on the gravel roads of Greece.

For him the next WRC event will be very important, because he will be called to open all the Friday special stages being the leader of the Drivers’ World Championship, but he will have the task of repelling the attacks of Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville, who got very close thanks to the respective results obtained in Finland and to the simultaneous withdrawal of Finnish.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 after the crash Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

The 22-year-old of Toyota Racing sustained severe pain in his ribs and back in his crash on Stage 8 of Rally Finland, the 15.51km Myhnpaa 2. At kilometer 11.1 he lost the rear of his GR Yaris by first pointing the nose to the right, looking at the woods, then to the opposite side due to the pendulum effect.

The right rear wheel went into the ditch and hit a rock, which sent it flying. Rovanpera and his co-driver Jonne Halttunen then ended up upside down, with the Yaris overturned and sitting on the roof just off the ideal racing line, just before a left-hand bend. The two were betrayed by rain and mud, the same elements that instead had allowed them to take the summit of the event.

“It was, let me tell you, a stupid crash. I never had the impression that we could crash at that point of the corner or even have that reaction from the car”, Rovanpera had the opportunity to say once he got back to the Assistance park after the usual medical visits.