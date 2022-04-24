Almost two months after the last round of the WRC world championship, held in Sweden, the world championship is smiling again at Kalle Rovanperäthis time in the frame of the Rally of Croatia. The Finnish of Toyota, who had dominated the first of the three overall days, then gradually lost ground between the second heat and the first part of the one disputed today, to the point of losing the leadership on the Hyundai Estonian Ott Tänak.

In the power stage, valid for the twentieth and final test scheduled, Rovanperä gave his best to cancel the delay of one minute and 4 seconds that separated him from his rival, thus winning his second success this season defeating Tänak himself, 2nd in the standings ahead of the Belgian Thierry Neuville. The latter, moreover, was awarded the third placed despite an accident in the Power Stage, as a result of which he suffered a double puncture. The advantage accumulated over the pursuers was in any case sufficient not to lose the place of honor on the podium, the top step of which thus welcomed Rovanperä and his own test driver Jonne Halttunen.

The Rally of Croatia, included in the world championship last year, welcomes the Finnish couple after the previous success of Sebastien Loeb, in turn ready to return to the next round in Portugal, scheduled from 19 to 22 May. Waiting for the Lusitanian appointment, here is the final top 10 of the Balkan stage.

Rally Croatia / Final classification, Top-10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME / GAP 1 K. ROVANPERÄ Toyota 2: 28: 21.5 2 O. TÄNAK Hyundai +4.3 3 T. NEUVILLE Hyundai +2: 21.0 4 C. BREEN Ford +3: 07.3 5 E. EVANS Toyota +3: 46.0 6 T. KATSUTA Toyota +8: 08.5 7 Y. ROSSEL Citroen (WRC2) +10: 01.0 8 K. KAJETANOWICZ Skoda (WRC2) +11: 01.2 9 E. LINDHOLM Skoda (WRC2) +11: 11.9 10 N. GRYAZIN Skoda (WRC2) +11: 48.5