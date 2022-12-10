The FIA ​​Prize Giving was also a historic occasion for the WRC. Kalle Rovanpera was awarded as world rally champion, the youngest in history at 21, bringing the Drivers’ title back to Finland exactly 20 years after Marcus Gronholm’s last feat.

The Toyota driver, together with navigator Jonne Halttunen, enjoyed the Bologna event together with team principal Jari-Matti Latvala, another Finn who, although he never managed to win the Drivers’ title, still received the baton from Tommi Makinen making the transition to the hybrid era by immediately seizing the titles up for grabs.

“Certainly next year will be more difficult in terms of fighting for the title,” said Rovanpera when asked by Motorsport.com about FIA Prize Giving. “I think all the teams, especially Hyundai, are much closer to us than at the start of the 2022 season.”

Kalle then commented on the season that ended a few weeks ago, in which he took his first championship title of his career: “It was an extraordinary season and above all the first title is always the most difficult, to manage the pressure and all the rest, but this season has been really good for us,” he added.

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Maybe we didn’t expect the title to arrive so soon, but of course that was always the goal. We always pushed. The whole time I was riding I didn’t think we were young or that I didn’t have experience, every time I I drove the car and I always tried to be as fast as possible.”

“Of course in some rallies the result came quite easily as we had very strong normal pace,” he said, when asked if he was surprised at how dominant he was in some rallies.

“Of course a lot happened at the start of the season, but we always finished with good points.”

Over the past few weeks, the driver market has redesigned the line-ups of the three teams that will compete for the World Championships next year. M-Sport has signed Ott Tanak and may have joined the list of suitors again after Sébastien Ogier’s golden two-year period 2017-2018.

“It’s great to see that Ott has gone to M-Sport and that we have winning riders in all the teams for next season. I think there will be a big challenge in 2023 and it will certainly be tougher than this year. For we’ll have to push even harder to be consistent,” concluded Rovanpera.