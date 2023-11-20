Rovanperä surprises everyone

The World Rally Championship ended only last Sunday in Japan, with the Toyota who celebrated winning the Constructors’ world title in front of his home crowd. Also present at the event, obviously, was the man who concluded this season once again as world champion: Kalle Rovanperä. Saying ‘obviously’ might have seemed obvious until last week, but thinking ahead to the next world championship this won’t be the case. In the last few hours Toyota has in fact presented its sporting program in view of 2024, with changes and confirmations in both the WRC and the WEC. While in the latter category it is worth highlighting the arrival of Nyck de Vries, who will take the place of José Maria Lopez in Hypercar, in the Rally the sensational communication arrived precisely on the future of Rovanperä: the two-time world champion has in fact signed a multi-year contract renewalbut with the great surprise of part time pilot for 2024.

The reason why

News that has shocked all rally enthusiasts, with the reasons given by the double world champion himself in the press release issued by Toyota: “I’m really excited to have signed a multi-year contract with TGR-WRT and to continue working with the team – he has declared – next year I will only lead a few events, and the main reason is that I have been driving rally cars for 15 years already, which is quite a long time. While the last few seasons have obviously been great, they have also been very demanding from a mental and physical point of view. I therefore thought it was the right time to take a year to recharge my batteries and then return full time to once again fight for the championship with a full attack. I like all kinds of motor sports and I’m looking forward to taking part in some drifting and maybe other interesting events, in addition to the rallies we will select next year“.

A fact already seen

At present it is not yet known which events Rovanperä will take part in, nor which competitions he will want to tackle outside of the WRC. The only certain thing was the reconfirm of all the other Toyota drivers such as Elfyn Evans, Takamoto Katsuta and Sébastien Ogier, who will share the third car with the Finn. In this way, the situation experienced at the beginning is reconfigured 2022when the world championship started with the reigning champion, then Ogier, involved part time.