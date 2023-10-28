What can decide the fate of a race and, sometimes, even of a world title? A few millimetres. Just think of what happened this morning to Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans: a small distance saved the former from a sensational retirement. The second, while braking just before a right-hand bend, missed the right moment and ended up hitting a stable, ending up retiring.

Two opposite destinies, which however definitively marked the race for the Drivers’ world title in favor of the 22-year-old Finn from Toyota Racing. Rovanpera, now, will only have to get to the end of the event without taking any risks and will be able to celebrate the second title of his career.

For Evans, yet another missed opportunity, just as he seemed to have recovered from the dull first half of the season, to say the least. Having seen Evans off the road and with a damaged engine, Rovanpera suddenly slowed down during the test, finishing over 20 seconds behind Thierry Neuville, winner of SS11.

Neuville, author of two consecutive scratches, thus managed to recover more than half a minute in Rovanpera and become the new leader of the Central European Rally with 11 seconds ahead of the reigning WRC world champion.

A great opportunity for Neuville to bring home his second victory of the season, but also to give confidence to Hyundai Motorsport ahead of next season where he will have to fight again until the end with Toyota Racing.

With Evans’ withdrawal, Ott Tanak moved up to the podium despite being more than 1 minute behind the new pacesetter. The Estonian from M-Sport ran the entire last test of today’s morning lap without the aid of the hybrid propulsion, damaged in a jump on SS10 which only for the Ford Puma number 8 proved decisive from the point of view reliability.

Sébastien Ogier instead climbs to fourth place, even though he is almost a minute behind Tanak. Teemu Suninen, however, did well, capable of recovering two positions (one from Evans, who retired, and one from Takamoto Katsuta, now sixth), further improving Hyundai’s morning.

Good race for Gregoire Munster, who set times close to those of his colleagues at the wheel of a Rally1 car. The Dutchman from M-Sport is only at his second outing with the Ford Puma, which is why the result acquires further value.

In WRC2 Emil Lindholm continues his march at the top of the category standings, but his first place is in danger. Adrien Fourmaux moved to 7″6 with an excellent morning and is now aiming for first position. Nicolas Ciamin, third, is 8″7 behind Fourmaux, for a podium that has completely changed compared to the end of yesterday’s stage.

Today’s morning ride at the Central European Rally ends here. Now drivers will be able to take advantage of the mid-day service to prepare the cars for the afternoon lap. The second stage will resume this afternoon with SS12, the 15.72 kilometer Schärdinger Innviertel 2. The first car will enter the special at 3.15pm Italian time.