On Sky and NOW, great news for all Rally fans will make its debut tomorrow: Sky has in fact acquired the rights of the championship FIA World Rally Championship, for the 2022 season, which will enrich Sky Sport’s large engine offer.

The reference channel will be Sky Sport Action (ch 206), where it will be possible to enjoy the spectacle of all 13 Rounds of the FIA ​​WRC: it starts tomorrow, Thursday 20 January, with the Montecarlo, live until Sunday 23, which will officially inaugurate the 50th edition of the World Rally, to get to the final race to be held in Japan from 10 to 13 November. Tomorrow at 8 pm the first of the five TV special stages from the Principality will start; while the second and third will always be live on channel 206 on Saturday 22nd at 10 and at 14. Sunday 23, at 10, will be the turn of the fourth TV special, which will follow at 12 at the final Power Stage. The commentary of the season will be entrusted to Lucio Rizzica and Rosario Triolo, who will be joined by technical voices from the world of rallying. Dario D’Esposito and Tobia Cavallini make their debut in Monte-Carlo, while Andrea Crugnola will return to the microphone later in the season.

During the year, magazines, columns and highlights windows will also be produced, to experience the World Cup in all its facets. Always on Sky Sport Action, during the season some contents of the FIA ​​European Rally Championship and the FIA ​​World Rallycross Championship will be able to find space. Among these, do not miss the Italian stage of the European Rally Championship, the FIA ​​ERC: the Rally Capitale di Roma, scheduled for this summer on 23 and 24 July.

2022 will be a revolutionary year for the WRC, with the introduction of completely new cars which will accompany the electric thrust to the thermal engine, thus exceeding 500 horsepower in some stages of the race. The car manufacturers committed to this historic change will be Ford which replaces the Fiesta WRC with the brand new Puma put on the road by the M-Sport team, Toyota with the Yaris e Hyundai with the i20. All fans can’t wait to find out what the two most successful drivers in WRC history will be able to do on these new cars: 47-year-old Sebastien Loeb, nine career titles and ready for a new challenge with Ford, with the dream to return to triumph, and Sebastien Ogier, eight times World Champion, who will not fight for the title but will be involved part-time in the most important rallies of the year with his Toyota. Both will be present at the opening event of the championship in the Principality of Monaco.

WRC | Rallye Monte-Carlo, the Sky Sport Action program (channel 206)

Thursday 20 January

8 pm: special stage 1

Saturday 22 January

10 am: special stage 2

2 pm: special stage 3

Sunday 23 January

10 am: special stage 4

12 noon: Power Stage