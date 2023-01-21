This morning the third and penultimate day of the Monte-Carlo Rally, once again with the main protagonists of Thursday and Friday at the top of the stage and general classification. Exactly as had happened in the final round yesterday afternoon, Saturday in Monaco opened with the best time of the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperäleader of a signed hat-trick Toyota. In fact, he finished behind the Finn Elfyn Evans, back in 2nd place and busy making a comeback after the puncture cost him a considerable loss of time. He firmly holds the top of the rankings Sebastien Ogierauthor of the third place in the SS9 and so far the authentic protagonist of the first stage of the world championship.

On the other hand, the performance is negative Pierre-Louis Loubetforced to withdraw for an impact against the barriers always during the ninth stage. No consequences for the French driver, but the damages reported to the Ford Puma they did not allow the latter to be able to proceed regularly. The other Ford’s are also bad Ott Tanakonce again struggling with technical problems: while in the very first stage it was the gearbox that hindered the Estonian, this time it was the power steering to ‘condemn’ the 35-year-old in the SS10, in fact closed in 7th place. On the contrary, Ogier closed the parenthesis of the first part of the day by returning to record the best time, ‘reversing’ the top-3 of SS9, with Rovanperä 3rd and Evans again 2nd. In this way, the Frenchman firmly holds the lead a 34.6 seconds from the Finn, with Evans climbing back to fourth behind Thierry Neuvillejust off the podium in both rounds with his Hyundai.

WRC | Rallye Monte-Carlo: classification after SS10 – Top 10



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 S. OGIER Toyota 1:45:14.5 2 K. ROVANPERÄ Toyota +34.6 3 T. NEUVILLE Hyundai +41.7 4 E. EVANS Toyota +1:00.8 5 O. TÄNAK Ford +1:07.1 6 T. KATSUTA Toyota +1:49.8 7 D. DEAF Hyundai +2:03.3 8 E. LAPPI Hyundai +2:16.7 9 N. GRYAZIN Skoda (WRC2) +5:12.5 10 Y. ROSSEL Citroën (WRC2) +5:49.6