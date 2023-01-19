After the best time signed in this morning’s shakedown, which officially kicked off the 2023 season, Sebastien Ogier reconfirmed in first internship absolute world championship in Monte-Carlo Rallydoing it with an impeccable showdown that left no way out for direct competitors.

The eight-time world champion, in the La Bollène-Vésubie stage on the famous Col de Turini (first of the three total races to be held on this section) has in fact closed in 10.22.9doing almost a second and a half better than the performance of Elfyn Evans. The Welshman from Toyota had already been the protagonist of an excellent performance, as evidenced by the almost five-second lead trimmed at Thierry Neuville, third place. On the other hand, the 2023 season of Ott Tanak, hampered by electrical problems. Ford’s Estonian has in fact completed al 6th placebehind the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperäthe one who had given the official start to the test and who therefore closed the top-5 behind the other Toyota of Katsuta.

WRC | Rallye Monte-Carlo: classification after SS1 – Top 10



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 S. OGIER Toyota 10:22.9 2 E. EVANS Toyota +1.3 3 T. NEUVILLE Hyundai +6.0 4 T. KATSUTA Toyota +6.9 5 K. ROVANPERÄ Toyota +7.4 6 O. TÄNAK Ford +8.6 7 P. LOUBET Ford +10.9 8 E. LAPPI Hyundai +11.6 9 D. DEAF Hyundai +12.4 10 N. GRYAZIN Skoda (WRC2) +24.0