The iconic tarmac rally has been based in Monte Carlo for the past two years, with a service park built around the start/finish straight and swimming pool chicane of the famous Grand Prix circuit.

The Automobile Club de Monaco today announced that, due to “major works” to the principality’s infrastructure which will limit space for the creation of a service park, the rally will return to Gap, which has previously hosted the event from 2014 to 2021.

Monaco will continue to host the ceremonial start and finish of the rally ahead of the official prize giving ceremony.

An announcement from the Automobile Club of Monaco states that: “Due to major works, it was not possible to secure all the space necessary to maintain the service park and the various infrastructures in the Principality”.

“Therefore, the Organizing Committee of the Automobile Club de Monaco has decided to return to the Hautes-Alpes department, more precisely to Gap, the city which hosted the rally from 2014 to 2021. However, the start, finish and ceremony official awards ceremony of the event will continue to take place in Monaco”.

“The detailed itinerary of this 92nd edition, which will take place from 22 to 28 January 2024, will be announced next month”.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

Monte Carlo is set to host the opening round of the WRC season once again, which could expand to 14 events next year.

The championship is currently working to add a desert event in Saudi Arabia, while the USA is in contention to enter the calendar in place of Mexico, if the FIA ​​and WRC deem a test event in September a success.

The 2024 calendar is already starting to take shape: organizers in Portugal have announced a new deal with the WRC for 2024, with an option to extend for 2025.

The gravel event joins Monte Carlo, Sweden, Acropolis, Safari, Rally Central Europe, Sardinia and Chile, who have already contracted for 2024, while Finland and Japan are also expected to remain on the calendar.

Latvia has already been announced as a new addition for 2024 and is expected to replace Estonia. The only other question mark concerns Croatia, which appears to be close to a new deal.