Finally here we are. The 2024 WRC will begin in a few hours with the most anticipated and famous event in the world, the Rallye Monte-Carlo scheduled for January 25th to 28th in the French Alps.

This year too, Monte will be an unpredictable event. The surface will be asphalted as always, but the weather conditions could present – as often happens – several treacherous areas with snow, ice or even both together. Not to mention the dry tests but with some sections that present the insidious verglas.

Rallye Monte-Carlo: the route

17 special stages in total for 324.44 timed kilometers and 1,649.89 in total (also counting the kilometers needed for transfers) divided into 4 days of competition. The first on Thursday evening, when the first two stages will be held at night. Those should already give a first idea of ​​a fairly realistic general classification, but the surface conditions will be fundamental to understand how treacherous they could be compared to past years and how much difference they will make compared to the subsequent ones carried out during the day.

On Friday, 6 tests will be carried out, 3 repeated twice, with the mid-day Service in between. Same situation on Saturday, where the riders will be able to adjust the settings and change damaged parts during the morning lap. The last day, Sunday, will see only 3 tests to be held, but the last of these, the power stage, will be held at La Bollène – Col de Turini, one of the most awaited tests.

Rallye Monte-Carlo: the winners

Sébastien Ogier will be chasing his tenth overall success at Monte, which would make him further immortal and King of the Principality from a sporting point of view. The Gap native has already won 9 editions and is the record holder, but he wants to reach double figures in successes to reaffirm his dominance on his home roads.

Sébastien Loeb, winner in 2022 and stuck at 8 victories, will not be there. Only he could have undermined the record of his rival and compatriot Ogier. In third place in the ranking, in fact, we find Sandro Munari with 4 successes like other legendary drivers such as Walter Rohrl and Tommi Makinen. Three successes instead for Didier Auriol and Carlos Sainz, fresh winner of the fourth Dakar of his extraordinary career.

This year, the only drivers who will take part in the Rallye Monte-Carlo who have already won on the streets of the Principality will be just 3: Sébastien Ogier, Thierry Neuville (2020) and Bryan Bouffier (when the event was part of the IRC calendar).

Victories Pilot Year in which victory was achieved in Monte-Carlo 9 Sébastien Ogier 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023 8 Sébastien Loeb 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2022 4 Sandro Munari 1972*, 1975, 1976, 1977 Walter Röhrl 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984 Tommi Mäkinen 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002 3 Didier Auriol 1990, 1992, 1993 Carlos Sainz 1991, 1995, 1998

Rallye Monte-Carlo: debut of the new scoring system

The Rallye Monte-Carlo will also present another very important innovation, namely the new points system designed and then ratified by the World Motorsport Council to make the last two days of the race more uncertain than in the recent past.

The new format will award up to 18 points based on the general classification at the end of Saturday, up to a further 7 points for Sunday's performances and maintains the translational 5 bonus points for those who win the last Sunday special, the Power Stage (with 4, 3, 2, 1 for the 4 that will arrive behind the driver who gets the scratch).

The new score was designed with the aim of not altering the fundamental concept of determining the overall winner of the rally. The winner of the event will be the crew that completes the entire route in the shortest time.

Rallye Monte-Carlo: special times