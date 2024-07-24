The WRC has just started the second part of the 2024 season, meanwhile the promoters of the Rallye Monte-Carlo – also the first event of the next season – have unveiled the new route of the 2025 edition of the most famous event of the World Championship.

The Automobile Club de Monaco has proposed a 2025 route that will include 19 special stages and, above all, more timed kilometres than the edition won this year by Thierry Neuville and Martin Wydaeghe in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1.

The event will still be based in Gap, Sébastien Ogier’s hometown, although the crew presentations and start will still take place at the Casino square in Monte-Carlo.

Three night special stages will be held on Thursday: Digne-les-Bains / Chaudon-Norante (19.01km), then Esparron / Oze (18.32km) and Avançon / Notre-Dame-du-Laus (14.9km).

Friday will see the stage unfold in the Hautes-Alpes for a total of 107.38 kilometers. These are the special stages that will be run twice (once in the morning lap and once in the afternoon lap): Saint-Maurice / Aubessagne (18.70km), Saint-Léger-les-Mélèzes / La Bâtie-Neuve (16.68km) and La Bréole / Selonnet (18.31km).

Saturday will be the most demanding day in terms of timed kilometres to cover, 132.10. Also in this case, all the tests done in the morning will be repeated in the afternoon: La Motte-Chalancon / Saint-Nazaire-le-Désert (27.30km), Aucelon / Recoubeau-Jansac (20.91km) and La Bâtie-des-Fonts / Aspremont (17.84 km).

The last day will be held as usual on Sunday and will take the crews from Gap to Monte-Carlo. There will be three stages: Avançon / Notre-Dame-du-Laus (14.90km) and Digne-les-Bains / Chaudon-Norante (19.01km), La Bollène-Vésubie / Peïra-Cava (17.97km). The latter will be the scene of the Power Stage.

The podium ceremony will take place in the Place du Casino in Monte-Carlo. The FIA ​​and the WRC promoters will now be tasked with evaluating the race itinerary before the final version is published later this season. Finally, it is worth remembering that the event is still subject to approval by the World Motorsport Council, which is expected to take place in December.