The first round of the 2023 season ended with a win of Sebastien Ogier in the Monte-Carlo Rally. A result which, in addition to guaranteeing the Frenchman all the confidence necessary to face the next rounds of this championship in the best possible way, also gave the eight-time world champion another strong emotion: with this success, Ogier has in fact entered his name for there ninth time in the roll of honor of the Monegasque rally. A figure never reached by any other driver in the history of the world championship, and which until this edition saw him share this record with Sébastien Loeb, obviously at eight.

With the first round of the world championship, Ogier started a good fight all at home Toyota with the world champion Kalle Rovanperä, who alternated impeccable performances with others in which he didn’t particularly shine, especially in the first stages. Speaking of special stages, the Finn can console himself with signing up for another record absolute: that of having been the pilot younger always to have reached and exceeded 100 victories, at the age of 22. With this milestone, the Finn sets another personal best after last year as youngest ever world champion, and as youngest ever round winner on Rally Estonia 2021. Third place for Thierry Neuville, who also takes advantage of the puncture suffered on Friday by another Toyota driver, Elfyn Evans, and brings his Hyundai to the podium. However, the adventure of Ott Tanak behind the wheel of the Ford, with the Estonian finishing fifth. The latter, however, will try to redeem himself next month, from 10 to 12 February, when the WRC flies to Sweden for the second round of the world championship.

WRC | Rallye Monte-Carlo 2023 (Round 1), order of arrival



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 S. OGIER Toyota 3:12:02.0 2 K. ROVANPERÄ Toyota +18.8 3 T. NEUVILLE Hyundai +44.6 4 E. EVANS Toyota +1:12.4 5 O. TÄNAK Ford +2:34.9 6 T. KATSUTA Toyota +3:32.6 7 D. DEAF Hyundai +3:47.5 8 E. LAPPI Hyundai +3:51.3