The 2023 WRC has just ended with the Japan Rally and the race held on the Asian continent has given very important indications regarding the next season.

During the special tests on Friday, a day which was marred by pouring rain and several accidents, including those of Dani Sordo, Adrien Fourmaux and Thierry Neuville, several drivers reported major visibility problems due to the windscreen of their car fogging up. partially or, sometimes, even completely.

Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja were the most penalized from this point of view, because they ran several kilometers with the windscreen of their Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid completely clouded by condensation.

In this regard, some drivers spoke at the end of the event about a problem that also occurred in other rallies of the season. Among these, the most influential was Sébastien Ogier. The 8-time world champion did not hold back in recalling how expensive Rally1 cars are and the paradoxical situation of finding oneself slowed down by such a trivial (for the modality) problem as that of a foggy windscreen.

“The windscreen fogging issue is perhaps part of the rethink we need to do about our sport. Rally1 cars have this problem and are extremely expensive, perhaps there is a way to go back to something simpler to try and avoid this kind of problems.”

Hyundai Motorsport, through the words of team principal Cyril Abiteboul, said that it will try to find a solution over the winter because the problem of the windshield fogging is considered embarrassing and certainly not good publicity for the cars.

“We are not able to deal with a problem like this, and it is incredible, considering the cost of the cars,” the Parisian manager told Motorsport.com.

Andrew Wheately, director of road sports at the FIA, gave his opinion on this matter, saying that redrawing the design is too risky, but he also thinks that in the coming months the teams will be able to solve this problem.

“The car uses a standard windshield and front door opening,” Wheately told Motorsport.com. “I don’t think we can go to Sweden with the same level of fogging that we saw in Japan.”

“In Japan, such extreme weather conditions were not expected, the teams did not expect what they found on Friday. When you go to Sweden you know that it will be cold, humid, and that the windshield will be cold, while the car will be hot. In Sweden, further checks are carried out to ensure that the windshield does not fog up.”

“I think rethinking the design is a challenge, but I also think it is possible to make sure that the cars are optimized for the conditions they encounter during the race weekend. We are not talking about a prototype car that is radically different from a production car. You can still put seals on a carbon door, but they are heavy and I’m not sure everyone wants to bear the weight.”

“I think the teams are intelligent, so they will know what to do to solve the problem. I’m not sure that what we saw in Japan will happen so many times again.”