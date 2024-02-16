The afternoon of Lappi and the Rally2

He had an incredible time second day of the Swedish Rally, both regarding the excellent retirements of Rovanperä and Tänak in the morning and the atypical evolution of the ranking during the afternoon. In fact, in addition to the change of temporary leadership at the end of the seventh stage, with Esapekka Lappi now in the lead after having recovered Takamoto Katsutawhat was most striking was the performance of the cars Rally2capable of winning or finishing among the top three overall in the stage rankings.

Surprise performances

The Swedish afternoon began in fact with a surprising performance by the aforementioned Rally2 which, after the sensational withdrawal of Rovanperä and Tänak, finished in the top five positions of the classification SS5, also favored by the thick snow. The Estonian from Toyota set the best time Georg Linnämae, followed by the Swede Oliver Solberg and the Finnish duo Heikkila-Joona, with the Croatian Zaldivar in fifth position. However, Katsuta maintained the overall leadership, despite a disappointing 11th place and 6th for Lappi, first among Rally 1. An unusual story, that of Rally 2, which was partially repeated also in SS6, this time with Linnämae in second place right behind Lappi. A time that allowed the Scandinavian from Hyundai to further recover ground on Katsuta, 3rd at the end of the stage but still leader of the general classification, albeit three tenths behind the Finn. Fourmaux's performance was also excellent, with the Frenchman from the M-Sport team virtually on the podium (and in full battle with Solberg) taking advantage of Neuville's difficulties, even outside the top-10.

Lappi's comeback

Lappi's expected overtaking of Katsuta occurred at the end of the race SS7, with a gap of almost two seconds on the Japanese and over a minute on the home idol Solberg, more constant in the noble area of ​​the rankings than Fourmaux. A lead that the #4 Finn then increased to 3.2 seconds, with Solberg still 3rd at almost 6 seconds on Fourmaux and even 23 on Evans, who closes the top-5. Disappointing Neuville, only 11th. Tomorrow, 17 February, can be followed in streaming on Rally+, but also on Sky Sport, which will provide live coverage of SS10 at 08.35 and SS13, in this case at 15.05 Italian time.

WRC | Rally Sweden, ranking after SS8 – Top 10