Only the headlights of the WRC cars illuminated the dark night of Thursday, the first act of the Rally of Sweden, the second round of the 2023 World Rally Championship. A very short stage, the PS1 Umea Sprint 1 of just 5.16 kilometres, but that is enough for Kalle Rovanpera to get the best time and become the first leader of the event.

On the snow of Umea the reigning world champion achieved the best time in 3’23″3. making good use of his driving skills and the profound knowledge of a surface on which he has ridden since he was a child. This evening, however, he will little text Tomorrow things could change radically, because Kalle will be forced to open practice and if the surface isn’t frozen, it will be a real problem for him to contain the riders who enter practice before him.

Despite this, Rovanpera managed to get behind Ott Tanak. The M-Sport driver is back from a test race in Estonia – won, but against Rally2 or R5 cars – in which he was able to increase his understanding of the Ford Puma Rally1 EcoBoost Hybrid after its debut at Rallye Monte 2 weeks ago -Carlo.

1″6 his delay from Rovanpera, but the satisfaction of having put Elfyn Evans’ GR Yaris and the first Hyundai behind him, the one that was his until last year and now belongs to Esapekka Lappi. The Finnish driver is the first exponent of Hyundai Motorsport in the standings, even if 3″9 behind Rovanpera. Small satisfaction to have put your teammate Thierry Neuville behind you.

The Belgian, debilitated by an illness that struck him during the week, started cautiously. Few risks, but also a setting that is perhaps not very suitable for the terrain found in the first round of the Swedish weekend. We’ll see if tomorrow he’ll at least be able to catch up on Rovanpera or if, on the other hand, he won’t have the ideal pace to try and make up points on his closest rival for the title.

Little surprise Takamoto Katsuta’s start in tone. For the Japanese this is the first weekend as a starter and the sixth time is below expectations, especially after the excellent result obtained in this morning’s Shakedown. Even Craig Breen, usually very fast on the snow, didn’t go beyond seventh place. However, it should be remembered that for him it is the first outing at the wheel of the i20 N Rally1.

Pierre-Louis Loubet is the last professional driver at the wheel of a Rally1, eighth overall, while Lorenzo Bertelli took 14″2 from Rovanpera. The Arezzo driver will need time to better understand the GR Yaris Rally1.

As for WRC2, great start for Jari Huttunen. The Finn, with his Skoda Fabia R5, put behind the Norwegian Ole-Christian Veiby (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) and the Swede Oliver Solberg (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2). The three are enclosed in just 1 second.