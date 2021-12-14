The Rally of Sweden, the second round of the WRC 2022, strengthens its position – actually shaky until a few hours ago and not yet fully firm – by announcing and publishing the partial route of the next edition, which will be held from 24 to 27 of February.

AKK Motorsport promoters have been working hard over the past few days to identify the best roads in the Umea region, where the nerve center of the event will be based, after moving north of the event due to lack of snow which cut the edition 2020.

To try not to miss the slot in the WRC 2022 calendar, after the concrete interest of Lapland (which already this year hosted the Rally Arctic Finland taking the place of the Rally of Sweden) the promoters of the event worked together with local institutions to make sure to present the path as soon as possible. And they succeeded, but, as mentioned, only partially.

The Rally of Sweden 2022 itinerary was not fully approved due to the lack of permits needed to get the green light and add some specials. AKK organizers aim to update the itinerary as soon as possible.

In fact, at the moment, the delay in the path remains tangible and the promoters themselves did not hide their disappointment in the official note released this afternoon. The original idea was to have the itinerary ready for last summer, but this was not possible.

“Having personally visited the stages, headquarters, service park and spectator arena just last week with the FIA, we are absolutely convinced of the event’s growth potential in this fantastic new host city.”

“A WRC event is an extremely demanding technical, logistical and administrative something, so there will always be difficulties – especially the first year. The organization of the Rally of Sweden and the political leaders of Umea have full and unconditional support for this new adventure. from both the FIA ​​and the WRC Promoter and we are looking forward to February 2022 “.

However, the promoters of the Rally of Sweden have made it known that their intention is to create a route consisting of 19 special stages, for a total of 309 competitive kilometers. On Thursday only the Shakedown would be disputed, while the actual race would start the following day, Friday 25 February, with 7 special stages interspersed with a Service after the first 3 stages.

On Saturday, however, here are 8 special stages. In fact, that will be the longest day, even if at the moment there is no confirmation of 4 of the 8 planned stages. Sunday has already been defined, with 4 special stages (2 repeated), with the fourth of these, the “Sarsjoliden 2” of 13.93 kilometers, which will be considered Power Stage.