Challenge Friday between Lappi and Ogier

The second day of Rally of Sardinia 2023 saw them as absolute protagonists Esapekka Lappi and Sébastien Ogier, in a constant long-distance struggle for the conquest of leadership. The Finnish driver of Hyundai won this duel, at least as far as the Friday of the sixth round of this championship is concerned, the architect of an afternoon comeback on the eight-time world champion completed only on the occasion of the last stage, the SS7, and with a gap between the two which leaves any result open in view of tomorrow and Sunday.

Lappi’s recovery in the afternoon

The second day of the Rally of Sardinia opened with the general classification led by Esapekka Lappi, immediately overtaken by Sébastien Ogier, author of the absolute best time in the SS2 despite the attempts of the Finn from Hyundai to keep up with him. From that moment, in fact, the long-distance challenge between the South Korean brand’s standard bearer and the eight-time world champion began, excellent in managing his Toyota on the muddy surface but less brilliant in the following SS3, which ended with the best time of the Japanese Katsuta. However, despite the fifth place, Lappi still had the opportunity to catch up on Ogier, 7th in the standings, so much so that he regained the top of the standings. In clear difficulty, during the morning, Dani Sordo and Kalle Rovanperä, both protagonists of two unfortunate episodes in the SS4 of Monte Lerno: while the Spaniard lost control of his car in the final stage of the course, the reigning world champion found himself facing two cows, unfortunately unable to dodge one of these. The Sardinian morning then ended favorably for Ogier, who with his best performance in the stage also regained the lead of the general classification.

The beginning of the afternoon session then coincided with a great time by Esapekka Lappi, able to beat his teammate Thierry Neuville by six and a half seconds, who arrived immediately behind him. Despite the size of the performance, the Finn still failed to overtake Ogier in the standings, 3rd in both SS5 (later suspended for safety reasons) and in the next test, this time characterized by an inversion of positions at the top of the ranking with Neuville winner of the stage in front of Lappi. Finally, concern for the Red flag exposed after the accident occurred a Gus Greensmith, exited his own Skoda with his own strength but subsequently lay down on the ground on the road surface. Transported to the hospital for checkups, his conditions, as well as those of his co-driver, seem comforting. Lappi’s comeback on Ogier then takes shape at the end of SS7, the last race of the day: the Finn finishes 2nd behind his compatriot Rovanperä, but the result is enough to overtake the Frenchman by just one tenth of a second4th behind Neuville.

WRC | Rally di Sardegna: classification after SS7 – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai 1:31:48.8 2 Sebastien Ogier Toyota +0.1 3 Thierry Neuville Hyundai +18.6 4 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota +46.1 5 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota +47.4 6 Elfyn Evans Toyota +1:05.6 7 Ott Tanak Ford +1:09.8 8 Adrien Fourmaux Skoda (WRC2) +3:54.8 9 Andreas Mikkelsen Skoda (WRC2) +4:04.4 10 Dani Deaf Hyundai +4:53.2

Upcoming internships

Unlike today, a day during which none of the six overall tests was broadcast live on television, tomorrow’s program will immediately see the SS8 (Coiluna-Loelle 1, as well as the first stage of the day) on the networks of Rai Sport and Sky Sport Arena at 8:05. The same channels will also broadcast the SS12also in Coiluna-Loelle, in this case from 3:05 pm. Finally, Saturday will end with the Tempio Pausania 2 round at 18:40, the fifteenth stage of the Rally di Sardegna and the last one before the decisive phase which will take place on Sunday morning.