Hyundai calls and Toyota answers. He does so with the youngest, Kalle Rovanpera, author of the first scratch of the Rally Safari 2021 for the Japanese manufacturer. The Finn won Special Stage 4, the Oserian 1 of 18.87 kilometers. Thanks to this result he managed to recover some seconds on Neuville and is now 5 “1 behind the leader of the sixth round of the WRC 2021.

This is an important result for Toyota, especially after the retirement of Elfyn Evans in the previous special and after the failure of the rear left suspension on Ogier’s Yaris (which occurred after a violent contact against a fesh-fesh in PS3) which forced 7 times world champion to proceed with a “tourist” step during the PS4.

Ogier, in fact, lost more than 1’30 “in this test from the best and is now in fifth place overall, overtaken by an excellent Takamoto Katsuta. The Japanese Toyota driver took the third time in the special, 5” behind. 2 by teammate Rovanpera.

Thanks to this result, Katsuta overtook Ogier and is now fourth overall, 13 “8 from third position which is still in the hands of Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja.

The Estonian Hyundai Motorsport crew achieved a very slow time on this PS4. Arriving at the finish line, Tanak did not explain the reasons for this performance, suggesting that there could be problems on his i20 Coupé.

Ogier was also overtaken in the general classification by Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux. The Frenchman was the author of an excellent test, much more competitive than the PS3, where he probably managed his car too much in some parts of the 32 kilometers of special.

Ogier, therefore, is in seventh position, 27 “0 from Fourmaux and more than 2 minutes from the leader of the general classification Thierry Neuville. Also noteworthy is the retirement of Lorenzo Bertelli, held back by a water leak in the radiator that overheated the engine of the Ford Fiesta WRC Plus managed by the Fuckmatié team.The Italian driver should be back in the race tomorrow.