The first real special stage of the Safari Rally was carried out this morning and immediately overturned the general classification drawn up by the Super Speciale held yesterday. Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe set the fastest time in Chui Lodge 1 of 13.34 kilometers.

The Hyundai Motorsport crew set an excellent time at the opening of the day, beating teammates Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja by 3 “7. A great start for the Korean manufacturer, in a morning when the choice of tires had an impact. much cheaper than yesterday.

Almost everyone, in fact, chose to mount 4 Scorpion KX Soft tires, so they found themselves in the same conditions. Sometimes only the dust raised by the previous car has bothered some drivers at times, although the gap between the drivers entering the test is quite high: 4 minutes.

Thanks to this special victory, Neuville is the new leader of the provisional general classification. He has recovered 4 positions compared to yesterday and now has 9 tenths of an advantage over his first rival, Kalle Rovanpera.

The Finn of Toyota signed the third time of the special and this kept him in the top positions of the general. Ott Tanak is now third, also very close to Neuville.

More in difficulty Sébastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans. The two Toyota drivers opened the debut special this Friday, for this reason they had to clean the bottom of the drivers who entered the test later. In reality, the Welshman still signed the fourth time in front of the 7-time world champion, therefore a tough start, but still a good one.

Dani Sordo, in the third Hyundai i20 Coupé, struggled harder than his teammates although he entered testing much later than them. The Spaniard was also slowed down due to stalling the engine at a right-hand bend, the same one in which Takamoto Katsuta made the same mistake (eighth of special).

Not bad the seventh time of Adrien Fourmaux. The 24-year-old of the M-Sport team managed to contain the damage, arriving at the end of the test with a 16 “6 delay from Neuville. Arriving at the finish line, the transalpine admitted that he had chosen a too cautious set-up, designed to avoid damage to the car. : mission accomplished, but driveability was affected not a little.

Complicated start for Oliver Solberg, ninth at 28 “3 from the Belgian, as well as for Gus Greensmith, just 2 tenths slower than the Norwegian-Swedish. About Solberg: Petter’s son stopped along the transfer to make some modification to his i20 in view of the PS3 11th time for Lorenzo Bertelli.