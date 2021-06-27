At Rally Safari, you know, it’s not over until it’s over. Thierry Neuville learned this well this morning. During the first Sunday special, the 11.33 km long SS14 Loldia 1, lost almost all the advantage accumulated in the previous days.

The cause of the lost time is damage to the right rear suspension of his Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC number 11, which forced him to slow down during the special until he lost almost a minute to Sébastien Ogier and just over 40 “to the first of the pursuers, Takamoto Katsuta.

Now the Belgian will try to find a way to fix the fault and be able to take part in the last 4 specials of the day, even if at the moment it seems difficult that he can maintain the top of the African rally after the damage suffered to his car.

This opens up a sensational possibility: the one that could allow Takamoto Katsuta – now second – to go and take a sensational victory. For him it would be the first. A Japanese driver, behind the wheel of a Japanese car.

However, there are also interesting scenarios for team games: Toyota could even ask Katsuta to let Ogier pass to increase his lead in the Drivers’ World Championship.

For the record, Sébastien Ogier won the PS14, ahead of Adrien Fourmaux by 4 “1, more and more at ease with the Ford Fiesta WRC Plus and now just 6” from the Top 5. Ott Tanak, third special, can have the opportunity to take advantage of Neuville’s problems to return to the podium.