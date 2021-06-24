Sébastien Ogier got off to a good start. The Frenchman of Toyota Gazoo Racing has so far been the best at interpreting Safari unpublished for all. On the 4.84 km of initial test probed not far from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, the transalpine stood out ahead of his teammate Kalle Rovanperä by just three tenths, expected to have a good performance after the difficulties experienced in the last three events, and of seven another Yaris, that of Elfyn Evans.

Just below the virtual podium the Hyundai of Ott Tänak, at 2 ”5, and of Thierry Neuville, at 5”. Sixth at 5 ”6 Takamoto Katsuta, who, in addition to having the engine of his Toyota turned off, made a mistake in a few seconds.

Behind the Japanese talent Gus Greensmith on Ford Fiesta, then at 7 ”9 the Hyundai i20 of Oliver Solberg and 9” the Ford Fiesta of our Lorenzo Bertelli, absent from the world championship since last February in Lapland. For the moment closes the top 10 Adrien Fourmaux, also on Fiesta.

Eleventh was Dani Sordo’s i20, with a gap of 10 ”5 from Séb, followed by the Ford Fiesta R5 MkII of Czech Martin Prokop, leader among WRC2.

Among the WRC3s, Patel Karan is driving on the Fiesta R5.

Safari Rally Ranking after PS1:

1 Ogier S. / Ingrassia J. Toyota Yaris WRC

2 Rovanperä K. / Halttunen Jonne Toyota Yaris WRC +00: 00. 3

3 Evans Elfyn / Martin Scott Toyota Yaris WRC +00: 00.7

4 Tänak Ott / Järveoja M. Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +00: 02.5

5 Neuville Thierry / Wydaeghe M. Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +00: 05.0

6 Katsuta T. / Barritt Daniel Toyota Yaris WRC +00: 05.6

7 Greensmith Gus / Patterson Chris Ford Fiesta WRC +00: 06.1

8 Solberg Oliver / Johnston Aaron Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +00: 07.9

9 Bertelli Lorenzo / Scattolin S. Ford Fiesta WRC +00: 09.0

10 Fourmaux Adrien / Jamoul Renaud Ford Fiesta WRC +00: 09.6

