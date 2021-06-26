The Safari has come alive. After seven specials full of complexity given above all by the dust Thierry Neuville is in command. Author of the scratches in PS 2, 3 and 6, the Belgian from Hyundai also passed over a double puncture, preceding the Toyota of Takamoto Katsuta by 18 “8, immediately in trouble with the engine shutdown, and by 55” 8 the i20 of team-mate Ott Tänak, in turn struggling with a flat left front tire in the last stage of the day.

Fourth at 1’49 ”Sébastien Ogier, the strongest on stage 7, but slowed down by a problem with his Toyota’s rear left shock absorber. Behind the ace of Gap Gus Greensmith, protagonist of a rather eventful stage, between damage to the rear anti-roll bar of his Ford Fiesta, punctures and the penalty suffered for having extended assistance. Then 2’19 the other Fiesta of the French Adrien Fourmaux.

Seventh at 9’30 Kalle Rovanperä, the best in tests 4 and 5, and later remained covered up along the final stretch, so much that he needed the arrival of a heavy vehicle to get out.

Ko in PS3 the Toyota driver Elfyn Evans, finished against a stone, and that of Hyundai Dani Sordo.

Accident also for the only WRC2 member Martin Prokop. During the PS6 the Czech Ford overturned, remedying a good blow to the back. His navigator Jurka Zdenek is transported to hospital.

At the top among the WRC3 Onkar Rai on Volkswagen Polo GTi R5, then the Fiesta R5 of Daniel Chwist and Karan Petel.

Rally Safari ranking after PS 7:

1 Neuville Thierry / Wydaeghe M. Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

2 Katsuta T. / Barritt Daniel Toyota Yaris WRC +00: 18.8

3 Tänak Ott / Järveoja M.Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +00: 55.8

4 Ogier S. / Ingrassia J. Toyota Yaris WRC +01: 49.4

5 Greensmith Gus / Patterson Chris Ford Fiesta WRC +01: 56.1

6 Fourmaux Adrien / Jamoul Renaud Ford Fiesta WRC +02: 19.1

7 Rovanperä K. / Halttunen Jonne Toyota Yaris WRC +09: 30.2

8 Rai Onkar / Sturrock Drew Volkswagen Polo Gti R5 +12: 10.5

9 Chwist Daniel / Heller Kamil Ford Fiesta R5 +15: 05.6

10 Patel Karan / Khan Tauseef Ford Fiesta R5 +16: 58.3

RMMedia