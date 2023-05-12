The Rally of Portugal takes note of the fourth leader of the general classification in just 5 special stages held. Kalle Rovanpera ousted Dani Sordo from the lead by winning SS5, Gois 2 of 19.33 kilometres, also setting the first best time of his weekend.

The Toyota Racing driver stopped the clock in 13’03″9, just 4 tenths quicker than the first of his stage rivals, Thierry Neuville, and this result took him to the top of the general standings.

In reality Dani Sordo was also the author of a good test. The Spaniard of Hyundai Motorsport signed the third time, 1″2 slower than his rival, but is now 8 tenths behind him in the general standings. In short, the fight for the top is more than open.

The second half in SS5 allowed Thierry Neuville to defend himself against the attacks of Pierre-Louis Loubet and Esapekka Lappi, who both remained behind him. Indeed, the Belgian has extended – albeit slightly – on them when there are still 3 races left at the end of the first stage.

Ott Tanak, after losing a wheel (rubber off the rim) on the PS4, decided to try to manage the remaining ones – i.e. 4 mounted and one spare – to avoid damaging another one. Let’s remember that Ott will have to stay on at least 4 tyres, otherwise he will be forced to retire as has already happened to him a couple of times in Monte-Carlo when he was defending the colors of Hyundai.

The big problems continue for Elfyn Evans. The World Championship leader can’t find a countermeasure to avoid losing so many seconds in each race. He is currently suffering from having to open all the specials and this prevents him from being truly competitive in order to aspire to top positions.

The driver at the top of the standings dedicated to the WRC2 also changes. Adrien Fourmaux was forced to stop in practice around kilometer 9 of the special, losing over 2 minutes to his rivals for success. This dropped him in the standings and handed the lead to Oliver Solberg. The Norwegian-Swedish, however, cannot sleep peacefully, because Teemu Suninen is 4″ behind him with the Hyundai i20 N Rally2.

Rally de Portugal – WRC 2023 – Standings after SS5