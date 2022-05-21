The last Saturday special stage of the Rally of Portugal was held almost by the sea. The PS16 Porto-Foz of 3.30 kilometers, a super special town, has reserved several surprises.

We start from the fight for the victory of the event, with Kalle Rovanpera who managed to get the best time among the Rally1 cars and this meant that he managed to increase – albeit slightly – his advantage in the general classification of the event in the comparisons of Elfyn Evans.

Now between the two Toyota Racing drivers there are 5 “7 in favor of the Finn, but still 5 special stages to be held tomorrow without the help of the Service, not to mention the final Power Stage which will give additional points to the top 5 finishers of the last one. trial.

The fight for third place reopens unexpectedly, with Dani Sordo doing much better than Takamoto Katsuta. The passage on the super special of the first 4 cars cleared the road – very sandy because it is close to the sea – and allowed those who entered later to obtain very interesting times.

The Spaniard took advantage of this, nibbling 8 “9 from the Japanese of Toyota. Between the two contenders for the lowest step of the podium there are 5” 7. Thierry Neuville, on the other hand, was one of the drivers who involuntarily cleared the way for those who entered testing afterwards and paid the price, losing several seconds to his rivals for the podium. Tomorrow it will be very difficult for him to go beyond the fifth place he already occupies.

The last big surprise of the day is the name of the driver who won the PS16, the last one of the day. Many drivers at the wheel of Rally2 cars were able to take advantage of a clean course thanks to the previous passage of Rally1. For this reason in front of everyone we find almost all the contenders for victory in the Rally2 class.

Teemu Suninen, Kajetan Kajetanowicz, Yohan Rossel, Mikolaj Marczyk, Chris Ingram, are all drivers who have done better than their most famous colleagues at the wheel of Rally1 cars. The fastest, however, was the Russian Nikolay Gryazin, at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.

The third and penultimate day of competition at the Rally of Portugal ends here. Tomorrow the last day will start with Special Stage 17, the 8.91 kilometer Felgueiras 1 and the first car – the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 of Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja – will enter testing at 08:08 Italian time.

Rally of Portugal – Ranking after SS16