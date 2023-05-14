Rovanperä sees success

On the first day of Rally of Portugal the challenge for the leadership of the general classification had given rise to a continuous alternation of riders who set the fastest times in the eight scheduled stages. However, in the final stages of Friday, Kalle Rovanperä he had taken off the competition, fully reconfirming himself today in the second leg of the Lusitanian round, to the point of presenting himself as the main candidate for the victory of the fifth round of the season. The reigning world champion now seems one step away from being able to get his hands on his first success in 2023, thanks to the 57-second lead he boasts over Dani Deaf, also able to defend the second position throughout the day. Much more open, however, the challenge for third position, in a Hyundai derby between Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi.

A dominated Saturday

Rally of Portugal which started without the presence of Elfyn Evans, forced to raise the white flag after the damage suffered after going off the road in yesterday’s penultimate stage. At the same time, however, Saturday morning completely smiled at Kalle Rovanperä, author of the best time in the first three races of the day. A hat-trick that allowed the Finn of Toyota to be able to further stretch on Dani Sordo, who however maintained the second position in the general standings defending himself from the return of Esapekka Lappi, in full battle with Thierry Neuville for the conquest of the virtual podium. bad, however, Pierre-Louis Loubet, surprising in the early stages of Friday but also responsible for going off the road during the SS10. The Lusitanian afternoon then began once again under the sign of Rovanperä, good at winning the SS12 and getting more and more away from Sordo, all while Lappi, author of the third fastest time, in turn increased the gap on Neuville. But the music has changed SS13, the first of the day that didn’t see the victory of Rovanperä, but that of Sordo. Moreover, the third place of Neuville, combined with the disappointing performance of Lappi, allowed the Belgian of Hyundai to return to the podium also in the general classification, also maintaining it in the penultimate stage of the day, which however welcomed the world champion back in the role of leader . The Rally then concluded with the Lousada show, in a one-on-one challenge between the drivers but which, in fact, had no impact on the final standings, with Rovanperä therefore finishing in the lead just under a minute ahead of Sordo, moreover winner in the direct challenge against the Finn.

WRC | Rally de Portugal: standings after SS8 – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota 2:59:48.6 2 Dani Deaf Ford +57.5 3 Thierry Neuville Hyundai +1:08.6 4 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai +1:10.9 5 Ott Tanak Ford +2:21.8 6 Oliver Solberg Skoda (WRC2) +8:08.3 7 Gus Greensmith Skoda (WRC2) +8:43.7 8 Andreas Mikkelsen skoda (WRC2) +9:36.7 9 Yohan Rossel Citroën (WRC2) +9:58.1 10 Teemu Suninen Hyundai (WRC2) +11:13.2

The latest internships

Tomorrow morning will thus begin the last parenthesis of this year’s Rally of Portugal, with three special stages that will anticipate the awaited appointment with the ‘final’ of the power stagescheduled at 1:15 pm Italian. The latter, exactly like the SS17 from the 9:35will also be broadcast live on television, with both rehearsals live and on Sky Sports F1 (channel 207) which streamed on SkyGO and Now TV.