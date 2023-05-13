The afternoon lap of the second stage of the Rally of Portugal opened in the most obvious way possible, namely with the victory of the stage obtained by the leader of the event Kalle Rovanpera.

The reigning world champion stopped the clock in 16’54″1 in the 26.61-kilometre Vieira do Minho 2, setting the fastest time thanks to good tire management in the first half of the special, to then increase in strokes in the second part.

Rovanpera did 2″8 better than Dani Sordo, thus winning the fourth consecutive special of the day and once again legitimizing the first position. His superiority this weekend is overwhelming: Kalle was expected to give a response after 4 rallies below expectations and this one is coming thundering.

However, all eyes were turned to the three-way battle between the official Hyundai i20 N Rally1s for second and third position. Once again Esapekka Lappi seemed to be the rider with the most pace of the three from the Alzenau team, but Dani Sordo’s response came on time.

The Spaniard did just 1 tenth of a second better than Lappi, thus defending the second position in one of the two longest races of the day and of the entire event.

Thierry Neuville improved his performance a lot compared to the morning lap, but not enough to fight with his two team mates for a podium position.

Important news also in WRC2. Andreas Mikkelsen managed to overtake Yohan Rossel, current leader of the WRC2 World Championship, and climbed into third position in his class. The Skoda Fabia RSs of the TokSport team posted excellent times, with Oliver Solberg complaining of a significant loss of power in the middle of the stage.

However, the times didn’t prove the Norwegian right, so much so that the former Hyundai driver set a time very similar to that of Gus Greensmith and Andreas Mikkelsen. Oliver continues to lead the league with a 35.7 lead over Greensmith.