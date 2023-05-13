Kalle Rovanpera finished Saturday morning’s Rally Portugal perfectly, winning all three races ahead of the mid-day Service.

The Toyota Racing driver also won the 8.81 kilometer Felgueiras 1, the shortest special today, again inflicting abysmal gaps on all the others.

Thanks to this result, the world champion further increased his advantage in the general classification of the event, bringing his margin to 52″4 over Dani Sordo, first of his rivals.

In this regard, the fratricidal struggle between the three Hyundai drivers for the second and third position on the podium opened up behind the young Finnish champion. Dani Sordo, thanks to the third special time, repelled Esapekka Lappi’s attacks, maintaining his position.

However, the Spaniard and the Finn will have to be careful, because Thierry Neuville is once again threatening behind them. The Belgian did better than both in this round, returning to 9 tenths of a second from the podium and 5″5 from second place.

The afternoon lap will therefore be decisive in defining who of the three will be able to enter tomorrow’s practice in a podium position. It is possible, given the precedents, that Hyundai Motorsport could decide to favor Thierry Neuville, at least over Dani Sordo to give priority to the fight for the Drivers’ championship title.

Ott Tanak, on the other hand, was not as effective as in the previous round, so much so that he lost seconds again against the 3 official i20 N Rally1s. Worth noting is the spin with which Takamoto Katsuta lost several seconds in practice. The Japanese slammed the rear left wheel against a bank of earth, ending up turning in a very narrow stretch in the middle of the woods.

The GR Yaris Rally1 number 18 was not damaged, so much so that the Japanese was able to resume the special regularly and finish it without too much trouble. For the Japanese only a damage to the left rear wheel arch.

Behind the Estonian, the last driver at the wheel of a Rally1 car in the general classification, the space opens up for the WRC2. Oliver Solberg continues to control the race over half a minute ahead of teammate Gus Greensmith in second. Third position for Yohan Rossel with the first Citroen C3 Rally2, but the Frenchman will have to increase his pace, because Andreas Mikkelsen is making a furious comeback behind him.

The Norwegian chewed off tens of seconds off Rossel, moving to 6″4 off the podium in his category after the puncture that had dropped him in the standings yesterday. However, the fastest WRC2 driver of the day, Adrien Fourmaux, deserves a mention. stopped yesterday by 2 punctures, he is once again proving to be the fastest in the race today, winning the first 2 specials of the morning in a dominant way.A real joke for him and for M-Sport what happened yesterday.

The morning lap of the second stage of Rally Portugal ends here. Now all the drivers will be able to take advantage of the mid-day Service to prepare the cars for the afternoon lap which will start with PS12, the 26.61 km Vieira do Minho 2. The first car, the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 driven by Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston will enter testing at 16:05 Italian time.

Rally Portugal – WRC 2023 – Classification after SS11