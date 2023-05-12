The Rally of Portugal, the fifth round of the 2023 WRC, got underway this morning at 10:05 with the first of the 19 special stages scheduled in the programme, the 12.03-kilometre Lousa 1, defining the first provisional general classification of the event.

Surprisingly, Pierre-Louis Loubet captured the reference time by stopping the clock in 9’02″7, which is three tenths faster than Dani Sordo with the first of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1.

The M-Sport driver took advantage of the perfect starting position to have a cleaner background – today he will start last among the Rally1s due to his classification – and take advantage of the greater grip offered to seize the absolute best time.

For Loubet it is the first special stage won of the season with the Ford Puma Rally1, while navigator Nicolas Gilsoul returns to win a special stage after 3 years. He had obtained the last one in 2020 when he was still dictating the notes to Thierry Neuville.

As mentioned, Dani Sordo’s start was also very good, who like Loubet took advantage of his starting position to set a noteworthy time. The Spaniard also stated that he is very happy with the set-up of his i20, so he could be among the big protagonists of the day.

On the other hand, Ott Tanak and Kalle Rovanpera did a great test despite an unfavorable starting position. The Estonian from the M-Sport team took the third time, 3 tenths quicker than the reigning world champion. Both started just behind only Elfyn Evans, but the result of this first race was excellent although they had to clean up the race for those who entered after them.

The Top 5 is completed by Takamoto Katsuta’s Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, while Esapekka Lappi and Thierry Neuville did not go beyond the sixth and seventh fastest time. The performance of the Belgian was disappointing, who stated at the end of the test that he had been too cautious in managing the tires in some points of the test.

Last time among the Rally1s for the World Championship leader Elfyn Evans. This will be a very complicated day for him because he will have to open all the specials and clean up the course, favoring all the riders who enter after him.

In WRC2 excellent performance by Teemu Suninen at the wheel of the official Hyundai i20 N Rally2. The Finn did 1″2 better than Adrien Fourmaux, second in the first Ford Fiesta Rally2 equipped with the latest innovations introduced by M-Sport. Yohan Rossel was also very close, third in the first Citroen C3 Rally2 and slower than his compatriot from only 3 tenths.

