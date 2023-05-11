Almost a month after the tragic accident that took place near Lobor, in which Craig Breen lost his life, Dani Sordo has decided to pay homage to the memory of his colleague and teammate by dedicating his helmet to the Irishman.

The Spaniard from Torrelavega, who will take part in the Rally of Portugal this weekend at the wheel of the third official i20 N Rally1 alongside Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi, has in fact decided to adopt a special livery for his racing helmet.

The left side remains the usual one, the one already shown this season and, in the rear part of the shell, the number 6 still stands out, the one that distinguishes Sordo’s race car.

In the middle there is a very thin black line, however sufficient to create separation from its traditional livery and leave room for that of Craig Breen.

Tribute to Craig Breen on the helmet of Dani Sordo, Hyundai World Rally Team Photo by: Dani Sordo See also Kenny Omega, passion Final Fantasy: "my love for video games"

In fact, the color used by Craig Breen appears on the right side of Dani Sordo’s helmet both last year, when he raced with M-Sport, and this year, his return season in Hyundai Motorsport with which he had taken a good second place in the Rally of Sweden last February.

A nice tribute by the Iberian driver to his teammate who tragically died due to a real fatality. A way to remember him, considering the fact that Hyundai returns to line up three cars at the start of a rally after giving up the third car at the Croatian Rally as a sign of respect and remembrance for Breen.

Speaking of liveries, the three Hyundai i20 N Rally1 that will race starting tomorrow – but today we will already see them in action in this morning’s Shakedown in Portugal – the liveries are back to the original ones, presented at the beginning of the season. Yet there will be several callbacks to Breen.

First of all, the Irish flag that still stands out at the end of the roofs of Alzenau’s cars, but also several stickers with the hashtag #ForCraig, often used in the last month for interactions on social networks linked to Breen’s memory.