Elfyn Evans picks up where he left off. After winning the Rally of Croatia, the Welsh driver of Toyota Racing set the fastest time in the Shakedown of the Rally of Portugal, the fifth round of the 2023 WRC.

Evans achieved his best result in the second of the three passes he made, stopping the clock in 2’53″4. This means that he did better than all, albeit by just a tenth against the first of his pursuers, Esapekka Lappi, who stopped at a tenth of him.

The Finn, Hyundai Motorsport’s best driver in the 4.61 kilometer stretch known as Baltar, however obtained his reference time in the fourth and final attempt, 4 tenths ahead of the Ford Puma Rally1 number 8 of Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja.

For the 2019 world champions this will be an important rally, because they will have to confirm Croatia’s good result to keep in contact with the best and still be in the fight for the world title.

Dani Sordo also did well, this weekend at the wheel of the third Hyundai i20 N Rally1. The Spaniard, who is racing with a helmet dedicated to Craig Breen, came close to third position, being just a tenth slower than his former teammate Tanak.

Like Elfyn Evans, Takamoto Katsuta also set his best time in the second of the three attempts made, three tenths ahead of the second and last Ford Puma Rally1 in the race, that of Pierre-Louis Loubet and Nicolas Gilsoul.

Two of the great protagonists of this weekend did not shine, namely the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera and Thierry Neuville. The Finn of Toyota Gazoo Racing is seventh, 2″7 behind Evans, while Neuville closes the P1 drivers’ standings.

However, compared to his rival, the Belgian was slowed down by a puncture in the last of the three laps, while in the second he declared that he tried a different set-up. In the first attempt, which followed tomorrow’s starting order, Ott Tanak set the best time, with the Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport just behind him, slower by just a tenth.

As far as WRC2 is concerned, Oliver Solberg and Gus Greensmith shared the first two positions with the two Skoda Fabia RS Raly2s of the TokSport team. Behind them, with interesting times, we find Robert Virves and Adrien Fourmaux. The returning Andreas Mikkelsen was only 13th.