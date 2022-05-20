Elfyn Evans completes the second day of competition at the Rally of Portugal in the best way, that is by signing the victory also in the Super Special PS9 Lousada of 3.36 kilometers.

It was a rallycross test, that is, two parallel and crossed circuits that allowed spectators to see several very spectacular 1-on-1 duels, on a mixed track that featured both an asphalt and a dirt road.

Evans set the best time in 2’37 “7 ahead of his rivals, teammate Takamoto Katsuta, by 8 tenths. In this way the Welshman strengthened his first position in the overall standings, taking his advantage against by Kalle Rovanpera at 13 “6.

The Finn had to settle for sixth fastest time, beating the damaged Hyundai i20 N Rally1 number 11 (persistent steering problems) of Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe. The Belgian crew still appeared very tried by the technical problem that between the PS7 and the PS8 made them lose the chance to fight for the victory.

Given the nature of the test, which was very short and with certainly not difficult routes, the general classification remained unchanged, but the excellent performance of Adrien Fourmaux with the Ford Puma, tied third with Ott Tanak, should be noted.

On the other hand, Gus Greensmith was unfortunate, as he had to deal with a puncture in the right front tire on his Ford Puma in the last part of the test. Said of Evans and Rovanpera, respectively first and second in the general classification of the event, Dani Sordo defended the third position from the assaults of Katsuta. now between the two there are 5 “2.

The fight for the podium is very open, because Greensmith could also return if he confirms the pace shown today. PPer Neuville, on the other hand, looks forward to an attack on Saturday to try to recover as many positions as he can and limit the damage in a rally that, without the problem that occurred today, could really have brought home by reopening the Drivers’ World Championship.

Hyundai will have to continue working on reliability, because in addition to what happened in Neuville, there was also a transmission problem on Ott Tanak’s i20 N which slowed down the Estonian.

As for WRC2, however, Andreas Mikkelsen and Torstein Eriksen continue to lead with Team TokSport’s Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo ahead of the official Hyundai i20 N Rally2 of Teemu Suninen and Mikko Markkula.

The Rally of Portugal will resume tomorrow with the PS10, the Vieira do Minho 2 of 21.57 kilometers. The first car will enter testing at 08:38 Italian time.

Rally of Portugal – Ranking after PS9