The first stage of the Rally of Portugal, the fifth round of the 2023 WRC, was archived with the PS8, the 2.94 km Super Special Stage Figueira da Foz held in Coimbra, on asphalt, on a track created from roads adjacent to the port .

Yet, despite it being a real stage show, it still saw major changes in the overall standings of the event. Dani Sordo set the best time in 2’29″8, beating both teammate Thierry Neuville and former teammate Ott Tanak by 7 tenths.

Thanks to this time trial and the simultaneous sixth time obtained by race leader Kalle Rovanpera, Sordo has reduced his gap from the Finn to 10″8. bad hairpin.

Everything changes again in the fight for the lowest step of the podium, with Thierry Neuville – a great specialist in the city Super Specials after the mistake that led him to retire while leading the 2017 Swedish Rally – good at exploiting his drive to overtake both Esapekka Lappi and Pierre-Louis Loubet again.

For Neuville this means a lot in view of tomorrow. He will start in a much more favorable position, at least on paper. He will be third from last and only Dani Sordo and Kalle Rovanpera will start behind him. Tomorrow the Belgian will have to secure his position on the podium and wait for any unfortunate vicissitudes of those who precede him in the general classification.

Lappi and Loubet, on the other hand, must have a bitter taste for having missed a great opportunity. Both were protagonists of a good race day, especially the Frenchman of M-Sport, who was even leader of the rally for one special stage before having to give up several positions due to a failure of the braking system.

Ott Tanak finished seventh and very distant from his colleagues at the wheel of Rally1 cars due to a beaded tire in the first special of the afternoon lap. A real shame for the Estonian M-Sport driver, because he seemed to be in the game to fight for success this weekend too.

As for WRC2, Oliver Solberg finished in the lead after a trouble-free day. The Norwegian of the TokSport Skoda team managed the race, away from the troubles that instead Overwhelmed all his opponents in turn. Suffice it to say that in second place we find Gus Greensmith, held back by a puncture and 50 seconds behind. While in third place is Yohan Rossel with the first Citroen C3 Rally2, penalized by 40″ during the afternoon.

Difficult day for Andreas Mikkelsen. The Norwegian is perhaps the WRC2 driver with the most pace this weekend, but he was forced to stop to replace her, losing several tens of seconds. Same fate for Teemu Suninen (Hyundai) and Adrien Fourmaux (M-Sport).

The first stage of the Rally of Portugal ends here. The event will start again tomorrow with Special Stage 9, the famous Vieira do Minho 1 of 26.61 kilometres. The first car will enter the test at 08:35 Italian time.

Rally Portugal – WRC 2023 – Standings after SS8