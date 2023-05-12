Esapekka Lappi was undoubtedly the great protagonist of Special Stage 7 of the Rally of Portugal, the 18.15 km Mortagua, in which he managed to win the second special of his day.

The Hyundai Motorsport driver set the fastest time in 11’56″7, ahead of the reigning world champion and event leader Kalle Rovanpera by 4 tenths.

More than the result limited to the test, Lappi can be satisfied for having gained 2 positions in one shot in the general classification, thus entering the podium area. Esapekka overtook both Pierre-Louis Loubet and teammate Thierry Neuville.

Good performance also for the Frenchman of M-Sport, also preceded by Ott Tanak – third in the special – who was able to overtake Thierry Neuville in turn, thus remaining in fourth position.

A strange special for the Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport, in which he lost 7 seconds in the first intermediate and 4 in the rest of the way. The event was completely new for him, having been unable to take part in its entirety due to going off the road in 2022. This led him to be too cautious, losing 11″4 from Lappi and 2 positions at once.

Be careful though, because the fight for third place could change drastically again in the show rehearsal that will conclude the day. Lappi, Loubet and Neuville are enclosed in just 1″3.

SS7 was also a very complex test for Dani Sordo, who made a mistake in the second sector which cost him almost 10 seconds. The Spanish native of Torrelavega went wide at a hairpin, losing so much time and slipping to 14 seconds of Kalle Rovanpera, now the increasingly lonely leader of the fifth event of the 2023 WRC.

However, the driver who had a race to forget was Elfyn Evans. The World Championship leader – sharing with Sébastien Ogier – went off the road at high speed after 14 kilometres. Fortunately, both he and navigator Scott Martin escaped unscathed from the accident, the dynamics of which, however, are not yet known. For Toyota’s Welshman, however, it’s the day’s retirement.

In WRC2 Yohan Rossel was given a 40″ penalty for a problem he had shortly before the start of the stage. It is not yet clear why the Frenchman of Citroen Racing was penalized, however. What is certain, however, is that Rossel is now more than 1 minute behind the leader of the category standings, Oliver Solberg.

Rally Portugal – WRC 2023 – Standings after SS7