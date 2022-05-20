Elfyn Evans continues her march at the Rally of Portugal by also winning Special Stage 6, the Gois 2 of 19.33 kilometers, making great use of her Hard tires. The Welshman from Toyota stopped the clock in 13’12 “6, beating the surprising Pierre-Louis Loubet by 2” 8.

With this special victory, Evans takes his advantage to 5 “8 against the first of his pursuers, that is Thierry Neuville. The Belgian tried to safeguard his tires, so as to replicate the tactic implemented this morning which worked perfectly bringing it back to the top floors of the ranking.

Loubet’s recovery is also very interesting. The M-Sport Ford team driver went from tenth to fourth in the overall standings, overtaking several drivers who encountered more than one difficulty. The bottom of the test was very treacherous, rough, ruined by this morning’s passage and full of sharp stones.

Precisely for this reason, several drivers had to stop during the special stage to replace a damaged wheel. Among them Ott Tanak, Sébastien Ogier and Craig Breen. Tanak and Ogier preferred to replace the test tire immediately, while Breen gritted his teeth to the end.

Although the three were very quick to replace the damaged wheel, they all ended up in the rear. Breen slipped to eighth, while Tanak and Ogier are tenth and eleventh respectively in the overall.

Also important recovery of Gus Greensmith, now fifth and just 3 “4 behind Piere-Louis Loubet who precedes him. Close to the Top 4 also Dani Sordo, sixth at 3” 5 from Greensmith, although in this test he complained a lot about the condition of the bottom of the test, very damaged indeed.

Last emotion of the test given by Takamoto Katsuta. The Japanese was the author of a half spin that made him lose more than 20 seconds from the best. His performance was also very good because compared to the first of him he lost a few tenths to the finish of the PS6.

Rally of Portugal – Ranking after PS6