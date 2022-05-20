Lousa 2, the first special stage of today’s afternoon lap at the Rally of Portugal, gave the first, great twist of the fourth round of the WRC 2022. Sébastien Loeb and Isabelle Galmiche – race leaders until the previous round – were forced to retirement due to the failure of the right rear suspension of their Ford Puma Rally1.

The 9-time world champion, who started on asphalt before taking the dirt climb, lost the rear of his Puma after 20 meters from the start of the special and crashed into the concrete blocks that bordered the road. The impact ripped off the rear suspension of the M-Sport car and forced the winning crew of the Rallye Monte-Carlo 2022 to retire.

Loeb was perhaps mocked by the grip of the stretch of asphalt made after the start that led directly to the uphill on a dirt road. The car crashed and Séb could not help but try counter-steering to avoid the impact, but he did not succeed.

Loeb’s retirement paved the way to the top of the standings for Elfyn Evans. The Welshman of Toyota did not go beyond the fourth time of the special, but he still managed to keep all the other rivals behind him. Now, however, Evans will have to be careful because behind him Thierry Neuville becomes more and more threatening.

The Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport got a great time at the wheel of the i20 N Rally1, the third of the special even if he entered the test second, and is now second in the general at 2 “1 from Evans. Behind them comes Sébastien Ogier, author of the best time in PS5 and now fully in the running to win the rally after seeing the success in Monte-Carlo fade last January.

Ogier overtook Ott Tanak in general, still struggling with the balance of his i20 N Rally1. Although he may have made the best choice of tires (6 Hard) the set-up is holding him back and making him lose positions after positions. To underline the second special time of Pierre-Louis Loubet, who is showing his talent after a very difficult 2021.

Adrien Fourmaux, on the other hand, was unlucky: the Frenchman of the M-Sport team was about to win the test, but a tire outside the circle a few meters after passing the second sector forced him to lose 7 “and the opportunity to sign a test of absolute prominence.

