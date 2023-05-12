The first special stage of today’s afternoon lap of Rally Portugal immediately delivers a fundamental change in the overall standings for the fifth event of the 2023 WRC. Ott Tanak is no longer the leader of the overall standings. His place was taken by Dani Sordo.

Tanak started to lose time right from the first sector, then arriving at the end of the 12.03 km Lousa 2 with a 54″1 gap from the best time set in this stage. Once he arrived at the time control at the end of the stage it was clear how the right front tire had come off the rim.

The Estonian himself confirmed the problem, having noticed it from the first kilometers of the test after braking. With this result, Ott slipped to seventh position in the general standings, 47″5 behind Dani Sordo, the new leader of the Rally of Portugal.

For Hyundai Motorsport this was a very satisfying test also thanks to the scratch of Esapekka Lappi, author of his first special success in this WRC event. The Finn found a better feeling with his i20, perhaps thanks to a different starting position compared to the morning after Takamoto Katsuta’s retirement.

8’56″3 his best time, enough to settle his teammate Dani Sordo and a new found Pierre-Louis Loubet. The Frenchman from M-Sport was helped by the M-Sport mechanics to solve the problem which seemed to be able to lead to withdrawal after the troubles at the end of PS3.

Thanks to this result, Loubet returned to one step away from the podium, now 1″5 away. Thierry Neuville moved up to third place ahead of him. Although the Belgian is happy with his driving, his i20 struggles to find the grip required to push more and get better times.The position in the general standings is good, but he will have to grit his teeth to try to repel the attacks of Loubet and a newfound Lappi.

Instead he continues his day-ordeal Elfyn Evans. The Welshman of Toyota Racing continues to open the day’s specials and clean up the line for the drivers entering practice after him. This causes him to lose several seconds at each stage. In this one, for example, he lost 9 to Lappi and was – excluding Tanak – the slowest driver behind the wheel of a Rally1 car.