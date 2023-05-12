With just three stages to go, Rally Portugal is already turning into an elimination race. The 18.72 kilometer Arganil 1 became the stage for a safe retreat and one which, barring miraculous interventions by the crew, is more than likely.

Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston did not even enter practice due to a breakdown they had already noticed at the end of the previous stage, PS2, while former event leader Pierre-Louis Loubet stopped at the end of the stage – just a few tens of meters after the red end-of-stage tables – with his Ford Puma Rally1 EcoBoost Hybrid in smoke.

Toyota Racing did not specify the reason for the Japanese driver’s withdrawal, hiding behind a meager “technical issue” communication, therefore a technical problem. For Loubet, on the other hand, the smoke coming out of the rear of his Puma suggests a failure in the braking system.

Kalle Rovanpera, instead, managed to get the most out of the test, winner of the special with a time of 11’49″3 and a margin of 2″8 over the leader of the race, Ott Tanak. Thanks to this result, Rovanpera gained 2 positions and moved up to second place in the general classification of the event, just 3 seconds behind the Estonian.

Elfyn Evans recovered, third in practice and 1″3 slower than Tanak, who preceded him in second place. The Hyundais struggled a lot in this test. Dani Sordo didn’t go beyond the fourth time, quicker than 7 tenths compared to Thierry Neuville, fifth.

Apart from Sordo, the i20s struggled all morning. The riders said they were happy with their driving, but it is clear how all three – albeit to different extents – suffered from bottoming out on the first lap and, probably, the decision to focus on many Softs (above all Neuville and Estapekka Lappi) on a bottom which turned out to be less sandy than expected.

Despite the evident problems with the brakes that penalized Loubet, Lappi did worse than all the drivers behind the wheel of a Rally1 car, finishing in seventh place, 16″8 behind Rovanpera, winner of the race. Basically, considering the length of the stage, the Finn suffered a gap of almost 1 second per kilometre.

As for WRC2, Adrien Fourmaux is the new category leader at the wheel of the updated Ford Fiesta Rally2 from M-Sport. The Frenchman, thanks to an extremely competitive morning lap, leads the standings with a margin of 6″1 over Andreas Mikkelsen, the first Skoda TokSport driver in the overall standings. Behind him, however, both Oliver Solberg, third at 8 tenths from second place, and former leader Teemu Suninen, now fourth but 2 seconds from the podium and 2″8 from second place.

The morning lap of the first day of racing at Rally Portugal ends here. Now the riders will be able to take advantage of the area dedicated to changing tires in view of the afternoon lap, but they will not have the mid-day Service available to them. They will therefore need to make any changes themselves before taking part in the PS4. In this regard, the afternoon lap will start with the fourth round of the event, the 12.05 km Lousa 2, with the first car entering the test at 2.35 pm Italian time.

Rally de Portugal – WRC 2023 – Standings after SS3